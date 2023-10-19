Quantum Leap EPs Say Eliza Taylor’s Character Is Not a Time Traveler — But Will Other Leapers Appear in Season 2?

What’s the deal with Eliza Taylor’s Quantum Leap character Hannah Carson?

Taylor made her first appearance in Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama as Hannah, a brilliant waitress in 1949 who studied mathematics and physics and previously had a job during World War II working on the first electromechanical computer.

She formed a special connection with Ben, and he later referred her to a professor at Princeton on the verge of opening his new physics program to female candidates — essentially helping Hannah follow her dreams. When Ben tried to say goodbye, though, she insisted they leave it as “See you later,” which “leaves an open door” for them to meet again.

Given that Taylor has been added as a series regular this season, we know that this won’t be the last time she appears. So, what does that mean for the character? Could she be a fellow leaper? Co-showrunner Martin Gero refutes that theory.

“I think you get to see a different dimension of [Eliza] than her character on The 100,” Gero tells TVLine. “She is phenomenal, but she is not a time traveler.”

But what about other time travelers? Season 1 featured Martinez, aka Leaper X, who interfered with several of Ben’s leaps and nearly completed his plan to murder Addison — and prevent the Quantum Leap program from ever existing — before ultimately being killed off in the finale.

Co-showrunner Dean Georgaris notes that as of now, there won’t be another leaper on the show.

“In wanting to create as many emotional states as possible, we want even the external threats to the program to be external threats that will impact all of our team,” Georgaris explains. “I think we used Leaper X very excitingly and effectively last season.”

However, Leaper X is a character where you “have four really terrific actors watching a screen and telling Ben what to do about [him]. This year, everybody’s involved in every part of the show — all the emotions and all the threats.”

How do you think Eliza Taylor’s character Hannah Carson will come into play this season? Share your thoughts and theories below!

