QUANTUM INTERNATIONAL CORP (QUAN) PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CONTROL

Sheridan, WY, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held Quantum International Corp (OTC Pink: QUAN) announces the completion of a change of control with LootUp, Inc. in which LootUp acquired voting control in a private transaction through Special Series A Preferred stock and 2 Series B Preferred acquired from Synergy Management and confirmation of QUAN’s business model shift to the Technology sector. As part of the transaction, Nicholas Sprung was appointed as sole officer and Benjamin Berry resigned his positions.

“The focus and strategy going forward in the coming weeks will be to update OTC Markets, the Utah Secretary of State, and prepare the necessary 2021 Annual report” stated Nicholas Sprung, Chief Executive Officer. “Once these obligatory items are finished, we will reveal our growth and strategy plan that I believe will help to add shareholder value”.

Quantum International Corp is underway with compiling the initial change of control information needed to OTC Markets, the Secretary of State as well as 2021 annual report which will reflect the new changes. Management expects that such milestones will be completed in the coming months.

Benjamin Berry will begin the receiver closeout process as soon as the court actions to cancel old shares are finished with the Texas courts. “I’m very pleased we were able to put Quantum International Corp onto a path of becoming a viable business once more” stated Benjamin Berry, Court Appointed Custodian. “I am impressed with new management’s experience and I believe by executing their plan they will increase the company value for QUAN shareholders.”

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Nicholas Sprung

Chief Executive Officer

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

quantuminternationalcorp.com

About Synergy Management Group:

Synergy Management Group, LLC and Benjamin Berry actively seek out abandoned and distressed companies in several states to bring forward custodian petitions in the courts. Our objective is to rehabilitate each company and set them on a path to becoming a sustainable business once more. Our actions seek to restore shareholder value for these corporations and give private companies access to the public markets.

info@synergymgtgroup.com

https://twitter.com/synergymgtgroup



