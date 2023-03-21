Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 57% loss over the past year

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 62% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would appreciate the 11% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 57%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Quantum, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Quantum?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Quantum does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Quantum's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Quantum. Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.9% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that James Lerner, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Quantum

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Quantum Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$3.7m worth of the US$104m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Quantum. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Quantum (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

