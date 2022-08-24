Quantrill stifles former team as Guardians beat Padres 7-0

  • Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    1/5

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    2/5

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) is greeted by teammate Oscar Gonzalez after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/5

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) is greeted by teammate Oscar Gonzalez after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, is late with the tag as Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor safely steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    4/5

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, is late with the tag as Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor safely steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor reacts after stealing second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/5

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor reacts after stealing second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) is greeted by teammate Oscar Gonzalez after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, is late with the tag as Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor safely steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor reacts after stealing second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cal Quantrill
    Cal Quantrill
    Baseball player (1995-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Blake Snell
    Blake Snell
    American professional baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Clevinger
    Mike Clevinger
    American professional baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marco Gonzales
    Marco Gonzales
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    Dominican baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cal Quantrill shut down his former team through seven brilliant innings, All-Star José Ramírez homered in consecutive at-bats, and rookie Oscar Gonzalez connected again for the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, who beat Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres 7-0 on Wednesday.

The Guardians swept the two-game set and won the season series 3-1.

The Padres scored only nine runs in a homestand against Washington and Cleveland, one shy of the club record for the fewest over for a six-game homestand. The Padres, fighting to hold onto the NL's third wild-card spot, were booed by what remained of a crowd of 30,409.

Quantrill (10-5) was pitching at Petco Park for the first time since he was acquired by Cleveland in the nine-player trade that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego at the deadline in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The right-hander, taken by the Padres with the eighth pick overall in the 2016 draft, held San Diego scoreless while allowing just five hits and extricating himself from the two trouble spots he got into. He struck out six and walked one.

Quantrill allowed singles to Josh Bell and Kim Ha-seong opening the fifth, and then retired the next three batters, pumping his fist as he walked off the mound. The Padres loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Quantrill struck out Jorge Alfaro.

The Guardians have won each of Quantrill's last nine starts and he's won six straight decisions. He hasn't lost since July 5 at Detroit.

Snell (5-7) was a strike away from getting out of the first inning when Ramirez homered to left-center on an 0-2 pitch.

Ramirez homered again leading off the five-run fourth, his 25th. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and 20th of his career. Gonzalez followed with a shot to left, the third time the Guardians have hit back-to-back homers this season. Gonzalez also homered in a 3-1 win Tuesday night.

Luke Maile hit a one-out RBI single and Myles Straw singled to load the bases and chase Snell. Steven Kwan greeted Steven Wilson with a two-run single. The Padres finally got out of it when Amed Rosario flied out to right and Wil Myers threw out Straw trying to score.

Ramirez got his third RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Snell allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Padres without RF Juan Soto a second straight day with left mid-back tightness.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (9-9, 3.11 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at Seattle. The Mariners will counter with LHP Marco Gonzales (8-12, 4.08).

Padres: Haven't named a starter for Friday night's series opener at Kansas City. The Royals are set to go with LHP Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace