Quantrill 10th W in row, Gonzalez 2 HRs, Guardians top Texas

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill reacts to a third base umpire call during an at-bat by Texas Rangers' Josh Smith in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill reacts to a third base umpire call during an at-bat by Texas Rangers' Josh Smith in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez follows through on a solo home run swing as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez follows through on a solo home run swing as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gimenez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gimenez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario celebrates his run-scoring, ground-rule double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Myles Straw scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario celebrates his run-scoring, ground-rule double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Myles Straw scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians left fielder Will Brennan (63) looks on as center fielder Myles Straw attempts to reach a solo home run ball hit by Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians left fielder Will Brennan (63) looks on as center fielder Myles Straw attempts to reach a solo home run ball hit by Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oscar Gonzalez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Oscar Gonzalez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario rounds second on his way to third for a triple in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario rounds second on his way to third for a triple in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    9/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    10/10

    Guardians Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill reacts to a third base umpire call during an at-bat by Texas Rangers' Josh Smith in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez follows through on a solo home run swing as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gimenez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario celebrates his run-scoring, ground-rule double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Myles Straw scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Will Brennan (63) looks on as center fielder Myles Straw attempts to reach a solo home run ball hit by Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Oscar Gonzalez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario rounds second on his way to third for a triple in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They began the day with a magic number of three for winning the division.

Quantrill (14-6) hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5 while recording a career high in wins. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three.

Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.

Both of Gonzalez’s homers were leadoff shots, in the fifth and ninth innings, giving him 11. It was his second multi-homer game of the season.

Andres Gimenez also hit a solo homer, in the seventh off Brock Burke (7-4) to give Quantrill a 2-1 lead.

Emmanuel Clase earned his major-league-best 39th save in 43 opportunities despite giving up a solo homer to rookie Sam Huff in the ninth.

The Guardians are 61-3 when leading after seven innings.

Amed Rosario drove home Myles Straw with Cleveland's third run in the eighth with a ground-rule double to right-center into the home bullpen.

Texas starter Glenn Otto gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings, two outs short of equaling the most innings pitched in his two-year big-league career.

Otto walked the game’s first hitter, Steven Kwan, on four pitches, then retired the next 12 batters before giving up Gonzalez’s homer leading off the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Rosario’s major league-best ninth triple to the base of the right-field wall came with one out. Otto struck out Jose Ramirez, and Burke came on and retired left-handed hitting Josh Naylor on a grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken hand) pitched five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, likely the final step before he’s activated. He broke his hand earlier this month in Seattle when he punched the ground after giving up a home run.

Rangers: OF Adolis Garcia, fourth in the AL with 95 RBIs, was given Saturday off after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game. … RHP Dane Dunning will undergo season-ending arthroscopic hip surgery next week. He finished 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA. He was chosen as Texas’ pitcher of the year in 2021 going 5-10 with a 4.51 ERA in his first year with the club.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.29 ERA) allowed two runs in five innings last Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. He'd come off the injured list for his first start since Aug. 28.

Rangers rookie LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.40) will make his eighth big league start with no-decisions in the last four.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Officers accused of inappropriate relationship with woman found dead

    Three former Stoughton Police Department officers and an officer with another department are accused of having inappropriate relationships with a teenager, who, years later, was found dead in her home.

  • Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social

    A deadline to complete Digital World's deal with Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20, meaning more investors could now back out.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,