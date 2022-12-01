Quantexa Named To Newsweek’s List Of The UK’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces For 2022

Quantexa
·4 min read
Quantexa
Quantexa

Quantexa Ranked as #13 Among 100 U.K. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors has been ranked #13 in the first annual rankings for the U.K.’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, announced today by Newsweek. The 2022 U.K.’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Vishal Marria, CEO at Quantexa, commented: “Well, it always comes down to people. Our diverse and talented network of employees are the reason for our certification as the UK’s 13th Most Loved Workplace®. Helping to support people’s careers is one of the foundational pillars of being leaders, and it is crucial that our people are recognized for their contribution to our culture. We understand the importance of respect and appreciation at work and take pride in our passion for this which is integral to our authenticity and success. This boils down to a widespread emphasis on teamwork and collaboration throughout the business.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper
“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter
"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-uk-2022.

Methodology
To identify the U.K.’s top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.K. firms and companies with a strong U.K. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contact:
Scott Baxt
Head of Research, Most Loved Workplace®
scottbaxt@bestpracticeinstitute.org
+1-917-805-6413

About Quantexa
Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

Media Enquiries

C: Dan Bird, Director, Fight or Flight
C: Stephanie Crisp, Associate Director and Media Strategist, Fight or Flight
E: Quantexa@fightflight.co.uk

C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing
T: +1 609 502 6889
E: adamjaffe@quantexa.com
- or -
RapidResponse@quantexa.com


