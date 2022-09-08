QuantConnect Launches Community Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder

Impact the Future of Open-Source Quant Investing by joining QuantConnect

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / QuantConnect, an open-source algorithmic trading platform, has opened an investment round to its 210,0000 users and the public via WeFunder . With its industry-leading tools, QuantConnect surpassed $1M in revenue in 2021 with two and a half times year-on-year growth.

QuantConnect focuses on providing simple, affordable, and accessible solutions for quant investing. Quant investing harnesses mathematical modeling, computer systems, and data analysis to find the most profitable trades but is traditionally exceptionally difficult for the average investor to access.

"This is a very exciting time for QuantConnect," said CEO of QuantConnect, Jared Broad. "We are thrilled to invite our customers and the public to invest in our business. We want to share our success with those who've supported us."

QuantConnect's platform gives investors around the world access to quant research and trading infrastructure that may not otherwise be able to tap into, serving as an operating system for the financial world. The framework utilizes software known as LEAN to handle the foundational aspects of quant such as data plumbing and trade execution, and enable investors to focus on programming their edge. The software is easy to use with free educational courses at users' fingertips.

With the opening of its community crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder, the company drives towards its goal to become the open-source operating system underpinning quant institutions across the world. By 2030, QuantConnect plans to open-source thousands of dataset integrations and brokerage connections, saving developers millions of hours each year. QuantConnect believes the future of finance lies in automation and plans to continue to improve and advance its ecosystem.

If you are interested in learning more about QuantConnect's WeFunder campaign please visit: https://www.wefunder.com/quantconnect

For more information about QuantConnect please visit: https://www.quantconnect.com/

About QuantConnect:

QuantConnect is an open-source algorithmic trading platform that provides its community of over 210,000 quants with access to financial data, cloud computing, and a coding environment where they can design algorithms. QuantConnect utilizes the software LEAN to provide affordable, accessible, and simple solutions for quant investing globally at 1% of the cost.

