Quanta Announces Quanta Direct

Adds New Distribution Channel Through Virtual Patient Visits

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced a new e-commerce distribution platform, Quanta Direct. The new platform connects healthcare professionals and their clients with Quanta's products from recommendation through purchase, via virtual office visits and consultations that are occurring, primarily as a response to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.

Eric Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta commented, "With the number of virtual consultations with doctors and healthcare practitioners on the rise, we have partnered with a group to offer Quanta products through their e-consultation platform. Prior to COVID-19 we had products and marketing materials in nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals' offices, and through this new distribution channel, we would expect a significant increase in the number of healthcare professionals recommending our products."

About Quanta, Inc.

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, anti-aging, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at https://buyquanta.com/.

Contacts:

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

(516) 419-9915

SOURCE: Quanta





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600036/Quanta-Announces-Quanta-Direct



