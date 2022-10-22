Quango that hands out £8bn a year failed to meet efficiency target and instead hired more staff

A quango that hands out £8 billion of taxpayers’ money a year has failed to achieve the “efficiencies” it was set up to oversee - instead ballooning by a fifth since its creation, an official review has found.

The number of directors at UKRI, the government body responsible for funding research and innovation, has increased by 50 per cent in the last four years, despite the body being set up in 2018 to “deliver a step-change in administrative efficiency”.

A government-commissioned review concluded that “inefficiencies” at UKRI appeared in “different but connected ways”, with “the most visible evidence...seen in increased staff and headcount levels”.

The Sunday Telegraph understands that UKRI is being lined up as a potential target for cuts after the Government said it had embarked on “a drive to trim fat” off public spending, to help balance the books following the scrapping of the National Insurance increase and rollout of a vast energy bills rescue package.

UKRI was set up in April 2018 by Greg Clark, the then business secretary, to bring together major research bodies including the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the Medical Research Council. One of its formal “strategic objectives” was to “deliver a step-change in administrative efficiency, including through combining corporate functions”.

But a review by Sir David Grant, a former vice-chancellor of Cardiff University, found that, by the 2020/21 financial year, there had been a 21 per cent increase in the number of full-time equivalent staff (FTE) since the quango’s creation.

The report added: “More striking is the increase in FTE in the Corporate Hub of UKRI over the same period. The Corporate Hub is responsible for finance, operations, human resources, communications, strategy and performance.

“Most of the initial complement of 840 staff in the Corporate Hub in 2018/19 were relocated from the councils, but subsequently, there has been a 55 per cent growth in FTE in the three years to FY2020/21 and the average cost of Corporate Hub OpEx is higher than that of most councils.”

Increase in directors and senior managers

UKRI’s annual accounts show that the number of directors at the body rose from 91 in 2018 to 136 by the 2021/22 financial year, while the number of senior managers increased from 428 to 544.

The report continued: “Contributions to the review highlighted that, in some cases, roles that moved to the hub were backfilled within the councils resulting in duplication of functions. It appears that within UKRI, there is no collective view on the effectiveness of the shared functions.

“The one exception is in finance where there is a consistent view that the function works more effectively than in the previously separate organisations, even though financial processes have not been fully harmonised.”

Sir David’s report was submitted to Kwasi Kwarteng, the then business secretary, in July. Mr Kwarteng emailed Sir David describing the document as “a comprehensive and thorough assessment” and adding: “You rightly recognise the importance of accelerating UKRI’s programme to harmonise and integrate the operations of its constituent councils, maximising the benefits of being a single organisation...

“This is an opportunity for UKRI to create a robust and agile operating model fit for a future where we will be continuing to grow the investment in R&D right across the country.”

Responding to the report in July, Dame Ottoline Leyser, UKRI’s chief executive, said a five-year strategy drawn up by the body in March showed its “clear ambition to be more effective, more efficient and to work in new and different ways to realise our full potential”.

She added: “I warmly welcome the momentum that Sir David’s timely review adds to these efforts. His expert advice and careful recommendations will help us continue to strengthen UKRI in our work to fuel the UK’s outstanding research and innovation system.”

A UKRI spokesman added: “We will capitalise on new ways of working and on major transformation of our data systems to reduce our business-as-usual operational expenditure from £291 million in 2022 to 2023 to £220 million by 2024 to 2025.”

