Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

The board of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of June, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Quanex Building Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Quanex Building Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.16 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Quanex Building Products has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Quanex Building Products' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Quanex Building Products might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Quanex Building Products that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here