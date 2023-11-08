Qualys (QLYS) Reported Solid Q3 Earnings

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During Q3, U.S. stocks fell due to rising long-term interest rates, higher energy prices, and the Fed's message of higher rates for longer. In the third quarter, the fund declined 1.2% (-1.4% net) compared to a 5.1% decrease for the Russell 2000 Index. Both sector exposure and stock selection dragged the performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions provider. On November 7, 2023, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock closed at $172.18 per share. One-month return of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was 6.28%, and its shares gained 51.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has a market capitalization of $6.334 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy made the following comment about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)– QLYS reported solid 2Q23 earnings, including double-digit sales growth and an acceleration in bookings despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. QLYS continues to execute on their new go-to-market strategy, following the addition of a new Chief Revenue Officer. We have a strong conviction in QLYS’s ability to maintain its industry-leading profitability driven by a variety of cybersecurity products for small and medium sized businesses."

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 26 hedge fund portfolios held Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) at the end of second quarter which was 23 in the previous quarter.

