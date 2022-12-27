Planning a family reunion? Cruises offer something for every relative

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·6 min read

"Traveling together” is a five-part series focusing on family travel experiences and how they shape our relationships. If you'd like to contribute to our future reporting and share your experience as a source, you can fill out this quick form.

The day Jennifer Stevens and her family were supposed to tour Mayan ruins, it poured. But even in wet weather, the shore excursion during a family reunion cruise became one of her favorite memories from the trip.

Stevens' grandparents, who loved cruising, had organized the Princess Cruises trip in late 1990s for about 20 relatives. The tour guide in Mexico gave them ponchos made from black garbage bags, and she and her family made the best of it.

"Even when we have barbecues now and we use black garbage bags, my uncle will put it over his head, and he's like, 'Look, I'm going on a tour to the Mayan ruins,' and we still all bust out laughing when we all come together as a family," Stevens told USA TODAY.

Family reunions: Where you go isn't what matters most, but it helps

What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing

Cruises are popular options for family reunions, offering passengers a way to streamline planning, travel as a group, and bond through unique activities and experiences, even if they don't go as planned.

Do cruises work for family vacations?

Stevens' family had so much fun that they went on two more reunion cruises in the years that followed.

On a cruise ship, she said, her relatives were able to choose from a range of activities, from bingo to seeing a show to sunbathing, all while sailing to different ports.

"There was enough variety for everybody that they didn't get bored, as opposed to sitting in one resort in one location," said Stevens, 49, who is based in the Hudson Valley, New York, and is an executive assistant in a children's hospital.

Linda Terrill, founder of The Luxury Travel Group, an affiliate of Brownell Travel, said that with multi-generational travel, shore excursions in particular offer something for everyone.

"The teens can go on, for instance, a kayaking adventure," she said. "Grandma and Grandpa can do anything from stay on the ship to doing more cultural-type excursions, or they can go all together."

Terrill also noted that larger lines have "great children's programs and teen clubs" for those traveling with youngsters.

There's a cruise line for that: Traveling with family, or maybe looking for adventure?

Cruise lines dropped COVID protocols: How did that impact cases on ships? We have the numbers.

Why is cruising a good option for family reunions?

Perhaps more than other kinds of travel, cruising is conducive to quality time.

Charity Jackson took the opportunity to disconnect from life back home when her father's family took its biannual family reunions to sea in 2013 and 2019, with roughly 65 people.

"We've had a lot of fun on cruises as a cousin group without the cell reception because, you know, your parents can't call you to see where you are," the 29-year-old digital marketing manager said.

Charity Jackson with her grandmother, Annie Coats Jackson, during a family reunion cruise in 2013. The relatives wore matching T-shirts.
Charity Jackson with her grandmother, Annie Coats Jackson, during a family reunion cruise in 2013. The relatives wore matching T-shirts.

'I feel safer with them on a cruise ship': Families share tips on how to take a cruise with kids

During the Bahamas cruises with Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line, the ships became a backdrop for family time: they dined and drank together, had beach days, and even had a family reunion roast where Jackson said she "slayed."

When Ricky Yahn and his wife, Lindsey, went on a 2019 Disney Cruise Line sailing to the Caribbean for a reunion with her family, he found the ship provided a nice mix of togetherness and freedom.

If the family had chosen to go to a specific city, they might have had to map out each activity or risk not spending as much time together, he said.

On the cruise, they had a set dinner together every night, for example, but "there was also enough freedom built in that we could all kind of do our own thing," the 38-year-old college basketball coach said. The limited confines of the ship also meant more frequent run-ins than might happen in another setting.

Multiple family members might end up going to the same show unexpectedly, Yahn said, or bump into one another on the pool deck, creating impromptu opportunities to hang out.

For those concerned about spending too much time together, Jackson said, she found it easy to get space without causing a fuss. "I think sometimes with your family, you don't all get along, and I don't get along with everyone in my family," she said.

If she got into an argument with a relative on land, she noted, she could go back to her room or get an Uber to take her somewhere else.

"But if I'm on a cruise, I can just literally walk away and say, 'Well, I just want to do something else that's different than this and fun,' " Jackson said. "So, I'm not going to my room sad, but I'm also, like, going to a comedy show or the casino or to another area of the (ship), and it's less drama."

'The worst part ... is getting on the flight': How cruises work for plus-size passengers

How to plan a family reunion cruise

Before booking a family reunion sailing, Jared Feldman, owner of travel agency Jafeldma Travel, said travelers should make sure "the entire extended family or multi-generational family is comfortable with cruising as an option."

He also stressed the importance of designating one or two relatives to serve as leaders who will corral the rest of the family and handle logistics and communication.

Feldman noted that some cruise lines, such as Princess, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, are particularly popular with families.

An 18-mile hike with a baby? Why this mom and grandma tackled Big Bear as a family

Sailing with children: 11 cruises you need to take while the kids are still young

For those looking to book a group rate, he said, cruise lines generally require either 16 passengers or eight cabins to qualify. "So, when you're talking about a family reunion, that's a pretty low bar to satisfy," he said.

Group rates generally afford travelers a lower cost per passenger than regular fares, according to Feldman – if they lock in early.

For those working with a travel adviser, Feldman said, as soon as a family expresses interest in having a reunion on a cruise, he reaches out to the cruise line to reserve a handful of staterooms across different categories at a variety of price points. From there, guests can pick the type of room they want, and the selection of cabins is customizable.

Stevens, for instance, shared an interior room with her sister during their first reunion cruise. "I remember the room was so small that we could barely move," she said. "You couldn't open the door and take a deep breath at the same time." They upgraded to a room with a balcony on the next sailing.

On another reunion cruise, Stevens recalled, she watched the New York City skyline disappear as the ship pulled away from land and her father pointed out where he had worked in the World Trade Center before 9/11. Her grandparents and her father have since died, but the reunion sailings remain special shared experiences.

"Those are precious memories," she said.

Have you done family cruises? How did you coordinate group activities?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family reunion cruises offer convenience, quality time

Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the