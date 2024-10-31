‘Quality player’ – MUTV pundits rave about new Manchester United signing vs Leicester City

Manuel Ugarte put in one of his best shifts since signing for Manchester United in Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United entered a new era – without Erik ten Hag – and it started with a comfortable win, with caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy restoring the fight and style United are renowned for.

It’s not often this season fans have come away from a game thinking the midfield did its job, but that was how last night’s match played out. Casemiro and Ugarte were fantastic in the middle. The Brazilian was everywhere while his partner broke up play and protected the defence.

Next-in-line manager Ruben Amorim previously managed Ugarte at Sporting, so he would have been watching on, unsurprised by his former player’s ability to run United’s midfield.

It was his fifth start as a United player and you can tell he is slowly adapting to his new surroundings. Strong performances will only help build his confidence and I am sure we’ll see him improve throughout the season.

Manuel Ugarte – The player we’ve been looking for

Ugarte earned lots of praise from MUTV pundits and former United academy stars Ben Thornley and Fraizer Campbell.

Thornley told MUTV (H/t United In Focus): “I thought he was superb tonight. I really did. I think the way that, even in the very, very early stages, the way he went to press in that in that far corner. He just seems to have a really good feeling in the game.

“And you always tell a good player when they have time on the ball and okay, we will come across, come up against better sides, you know, we’ll see a better Leicester team in 10 days time. But I just thought the way he was in control, he just started to look like a player that we’ve been looking for [that] sets things going, and he can calm it down as well.

“Plus his range of passing, and the way he’s got the ability to win the ball back, he’s something invaluable when you’re playing in midfield.”

Meanwhile, Campbell commented on Ugarte’s energy off the ball and commitment to close down the opposition and make life hard for Leicester City.

“He was just a rash. He was just giving the opposition no time on the ball. He was covering a lot of grass, and he looked like he’s up for it, like, I think a lot of the players looked like they’re up for it.

“But he, you know, he’s new to the team, he’s new to the club, and he’s trying to find his way.

“It’s been difficult for the team in general. So it’s not been an easy start for him, but performances like that, he can keep it open. He can play in, get more minutes, get more of it. I’m sure he’s a quality player, and we’ll get to see that in the coming months.”

Ugarte will now be expected to start against Chelsea at the weekend. Not just rewarded for his midweek performance, but to see if he can back it up with some consistency and build on his form.

