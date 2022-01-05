Quality Online Education Group Selected by The CEO Views Magazine as a "Top 50 Innovators of the Year"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announced that The CEO Views, a technology focused magazine for entrepreneurs, has selected Quality Online Education Group as one of its "Top 50 Innovators of the Year".

"We're proud to be recognized for the innovative technologies we've integrated into our products in order to provide a cutting-edge virtual English-based learning environment anywhere in the world. This includes the use of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data that enables us to improve and personalize each student's learning experience and ultimately, results. The QOEG teams' passion knows no borders in its ongoing quest to deliver the best online learning experience and recognition from awards such as this is very gratifying," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG. "

"Quality Online Education Group is an innovative leading E-Learning firm and it's a great honor to recognize them as one of the top 50 Innovators of the year 2021," said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.

To view the QOEG profile, go to: Quality Online Education Group: Revolutionizing Online Education | The CEO Views

About The CEO Views

Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with the industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world. For more information, go to: www.theceoviews.com

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:

Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Edward Wu, CEO

Contactus@qoeg.ca

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith, President

646.823.8656

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

