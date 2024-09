[BBC]

West Ham had more possession, more shots, more shots on target and more touches in the opposition box than Chelsea on Saturday.

However, xG shows that the quality of chances was key to the final outcome - a 3-0 win for the visitors.

The chances West Ham created were of a lower quality, hence their xG number of less than one, while the chances they gave up to the Blues were very good.

Statistics collated by BBC Sport statistician Chris Collinson