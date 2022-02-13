Quality of bench shows Jurgen Klopp’s biggest job now might be managing Liverpool squad depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jürgen Klopp
    German association football player and manager
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, courtesy of a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday in grim conditions.

That’s almost the highlights of the game encapsulated right there, which was far from a classic but every bit the struggle Jurgen Klopp would have expected, even with the Clarets rooted to the bottom with just one league win all season.

Fabinho notched the winner, a scrappy goal from close range toward the end of the first half, but it was even before kick-off where the real talking points around Liverpool’s charge for trophies might have started.

The Reds will head off to Italy now as they resume their quest to win the Champions League, while soon after their return to these shores, a Wembley date with Chelsea awaits in the Carabao Cup final. With the gap at the top of the league back to nine points with a game in hand, perhaps all is not quite over and done with there either - all eyes might soon turn to the Anfield club’s trip to the Etihad in early April.

Chances for trophies everywhere, and so many matches to play along the way - it means squad depth and quality will again be a decisive factor for the top teams and, perhaps now at last - for now at least - Liverpool can reasonably say they have the options to match City and Chelsea.

Take, for instance, the case of Curtis Jones. The talented young Academy graduate had started Liverpool’s last three Premier League games, but was not even in the squad here. Joe Gomez and Takumi Minamino suffered a similar exclusion, as did Divock Origi - though he has been working back from injury for some time so was a less-surprising omission.

But even aside from those not in the matchday 20, there are big decisions to be made over who starts and who must be the impact subs, who Klopp wants to direct the flow of the game and who might need to be the matchwinners later on.

At Turf Moor, a notoriously difficult place for teams to play their best football and emerge with points without having put in an industrial-scale shift of physical exertion, Klopp opted for comfort in familiarty: the original front three including Roberto Firmino, with Naby Keita earning a start alongside the captain Jordan Henderson and the omnipresent Fabinho in midfield.

Just those two selections alone, the Nos 8 and 9, reflected leaving Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz out of the team, even aside from the aforementioned names who didn’t even travel - a combined total of around £135m in transfer fees and 134 international caps in attacking options on the bench.

That also doesn’t include the uncapped, though surely not for long at this rate, Harvey Elliott. The young midfielder is back from injury and already impressing again, after a lightning start to 2021/22 which left his coaches so delighted.

While it wasn’t particularly a surprise to see neither the 18-year-old nor new arrival Diaz introduced for a less-than-warm Lancashire welcome, there will be different expectations, tactics, build-up patterns and defensive requirements against upcoming teams: Inter, Norwich, Leeds, Chelsea.

They are all, given what’s at stake in each game for Liverpool now, matches which hold elements of must-win about them, and with the unusual scenario of every player in the squad currently fit and available, Klopp’s massive calls will not just come with his in-game management, but his weekly managing of squad morale, individual confidence levels and juggling competition for places.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

On the face of it it’s all positive for the Reds - certainly compared to last year’s regular shambolic need to unearth centre-back and midfield options - but it’s also something of a minefield to deal with potential match-winners who might feel they should be in the team and are possibly not just out of the line-up, but out of the squad.

With the supporters as much as his players, Klopp obviously has huge credit in the bank. Nobody will question and criticise a decision to play Jota over Firmino, Thiago over Henderson, Mane over Diaz or whichever other combination. At least not to start with.

But even if they are not in the eleven, those same names have often needed to come to Liverpool’s rescue to change the flow of a game and seal the points, progress or silverware. The manager’s biggest job over the next few months looks set to be as much to do with keeping spirits and determination raised among those not on the initial team-sheets, as with making the right calls on who should actually be there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see