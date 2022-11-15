Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.
·12 min read
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Q3 2022 FastPack ® sales increased approximately 25% year-over-year
Company continues to execute on and advance core therapeutic programs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provides an update on its therapeutic pipeline and other corporate developments.

Corporate and Financial Highlights For Q3 2022 and to Date:

Diagnostics Business

  • Sales of FastPack increased approximately 25% year-over-year from Q3 2021

  • NanoSynex development advances on track to hit important milestones in 2023

Therapeutics Pipeline

  • Encouraging preclinical in vivo and in vitro data presented at the National Cancer Institute’s Fourth RAS Initiative Symposium

  • Data underscoring QN-302’s potential safety, tolerability, and efficacy in pancreatic cancer presented at American Academy of Cancer Research’s (AACR) Pancreatic Cancer meeting

  • Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of oncology experts for lead therapeutic program QN-302 held initial meeting

  • In vivo readout of QN-247 demonstrated robust efficacy and no safety signal in triple negative breast cancer model

Corporate

  • Shareholders approved reverse stock split to satisfy Nasdaq continued listing qualifications.

Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s Chairman and CEO commented, “We continue to execute on our business plan as we advance both our therapeutics pipeline and diagnostics business. We are pleased that our revenue from FastPack has increased substantially since we resumed full responsibility for the sales and marketing of FastPack from our former sales and marketing partner, Sekisui Diagnostics. In this sluggish market, these sales results year-over-year show the strength of our flagship diagnostics business, and we are looking forward to continued successful results.

“Within therapeutics, our preparations for an IND submission for our lead therapeutics program QN-302 are all on-track. Additionally, we are working diligently to advance our discovery program in RAS. A close look at the oncology market shows that RAS is garnering increased investment and attention as it now appears to be a viable approach to potentially treating various cancers. We have been making steady progress with our RAS program and believe it to be a vital component of our therapeutics pipeline. The validation we have received by both the National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) are early indicators of that progress and we look forward to providing further updates at the appropriate time. We are also encouraged by the positive QN-247 readout results and believe there are opportunities to assess which indications merit further development.

“Finally, we are pleased that our shareholders have authorized the reverse stock split to secure our continued listing on Nasdaq. In the meantime, we maintain our focus on execution of upcoming milestones and look forward to providing scientific and business updates as appropriate,” concluded Mr. Poirier.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.4 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. All revenues generated during the quarter were from product sales of diagnostics. Importantly, since assuming full responsibility for sales and marketing from Sekisui, year over year FastPack sales increased approximately 25%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Qualigen reported a net loss of approximately $4.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Research and development costs include therapeutic and diagnostic research and product development costs. Research and development costs decreased from $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Of the $1.7 million of research and development costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $0.9 million (56%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.8 million (44%) was attributable to diagnostics. Of the $2.1 million of research and development costs for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $1.7 million (83%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.4 million (17%) was attributable to diagnostics.

The decrease in therapeutics research and development costs during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $0.4 million in pre-clinical research costs for QN-302, which we acquired in January 2022, offset by a $0.5 million decrease in pre-clinical research costs related to the potential application of QN-165 for the treatment of COVID-19 (which has since been deprioritized to a non-core program), a decrease of $0.4 million in pre-clinical research costs for QN-247, a $0.1 million decrease in legal expenses and a $0.1 decrease in preclinical research costs for RAS.

The increase in diagnostics research and developments costs during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due primarily to an increase of $0.5 million of research and development expenses related to NanoSynex, offset by a $0.1 million reduction in research and development expenses related to the supply agreement with Prediction Biosciences.

As of September 30, 2022, Qualigen Therapeutics had $6.6 million in cash. The Company believes its cash is sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into the third quarter of 2023.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within our RAS family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to our oncology drug pipeline, we have an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by Qualigen that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy for its diagnostics business and development of its therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to continue to maintain its diagnostic sales and marketing engine without interruption following the expiration of its distribution agreement with Sekisui Diagnostics, compete with others in this industry or expand market demand and/or market share for its diagnostics products, nor can there be any assurance that the Company will be able to bring the NanoSynex diagnostics technology to market or successfully develop any drugs (including QN-302, RAS and QN-247); that preclinical development of the Company's drugs (including QN-302, RAS and QN-247, and the deprioritized infectious-disease drug candidate QN-165) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline, or at all; that any future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (or Fast Track designation or Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's currently owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; or that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (including QN-302, RAS and QN-247, and QN-165). The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fail to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
JQA Partners, Inc.
917-885-7378
jabraham@jqapartners.com

Source: Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
 September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

1,441,065

 

 

$

1,155,065

 

 

$

3,593,628

 

 

$

3,693,842

 

License revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

478,654

 

Total revenues

 

 

1,441,065

 

 

 

1,155,065

 

 

 

3,593,628

 

 

 

4,172,496

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

 

1,278,029

 

 

 

993,120

 

 

 

3,206,553

 

 

 

3,112,224

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,618,021

 

 

 

2,756,323

 

 

 

8,177,627

 

 

 

8,582,361

 

Research and development

 

 

1,688,096

 

 

 

2,083,315

 

 

 

5,059,067

 

 

 

10,091,155

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

239,865

 

 

 

130,217

 

 

 

683,291

 

 

 

402,347

 

Total expenses

 

 

5,824,011

 

 

 

5,962,975

 

 

 

17,126,538

 

 

 

22,188,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(4,382,946

)

 

 

(4,807,910

)

 

 

(13,532,910

)

 

 

(18,015,591

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME, NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

321,300

 

 

 

1,763,936

 

 

 

1,019,342

 

 

 

4,299,000

 

Interest income, net

 

 

4,631

 

 

 

6,801

 

 

 

15,763

 

 

 

36,863

 

Other income, net

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

702

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

3,596

 

Total other income, net

 

 

327,070

 

 

 

1,771,439

 

 

 

1,035,900

 

 

 

4,339,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

 

(4,055,876

)

 

 

(3,036,471

)

 

 

(12,497,010

)

 

 

(13,676,132

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

 

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

6,173

 

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS

 

 

(4,055,876

)

 

 

(3,037,482

)

 

 

(12,503,183

)

 

 

(13,678,278

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(230,767

)

 

 

 

 

 

(234,883

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

 

$

(3,825,109

)

 

$

(3,037,482

)

 

$

(12,268,300

)

 

$

(13,678,278

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Weighted—average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

39,444,058

 

 

 

29,026,211

 

 

 

37,154,623

 

 

 

28,683,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(4,055,876

)

 

$

(3,037,482

)

 

$

(12,503,183

)

 

$

(13,678,278

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

88,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

154,063

 

 

 

-

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,967,353

)

 

 

(3,037,482

)

 

 

(12,349,120

)

 

 

(13,678,278

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(230,767

)

 

 

 

 

 

(234,883

)

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

 

$

(3,736,586

)

 

$

(3,037,482

)

 

$

(12,114,237

)

 

$

(13,678,278

)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

6,618,141

 

 

$

17,538,272

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

603,291

 

 

 

822,351

 

Inventory, net

 

 

1,481,524

 

 

 

1,055,878

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,692,472

 

 

 

1,379,896

 

Total current assets

 

 

10,395,428

 

 

 

20,796,397

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,624

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

1,479,618

 

 

 

1,645,568

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

311,531

 

 

 

204,216

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

5,852,074

 

 

 

171,190

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,896,223

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

18,334

 

 

 

18,334

 

Total Assets

 

$

22,958,832

 

 

$

22,835,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

596,039

 

 

$

886,224

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,471,327

 

 

 

1,793,901

 

R&D grant liability

 

 

905,603

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

 

102,640

 

 

 

135,063

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

 

198,373

 

 

 

134,091

 

Short term debt-related party

 

 

941,261

 

 

 

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

666,000

 

 

 

1,686,200

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,881,243

 

 

 

4,635,479

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

1,365,459

 

 

 

1,542,564

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

60,521

 

 

 

92,928

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

736,000

 

 

 

-

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,043,223

 

 

 

6,270,971

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; 42,110,182 and 35,290,178 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

42,110

 

 

 

35,290

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

108,967,248

 

 

 

101,274,073

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

154,063

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(97,012,929

)

 

 

(84,744,629

)

Total Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

 

12,150,492

 

 

 

16,564,734

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

3,765,117

 

 

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

15,915,609

 

 

 

16,564,734

 

Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

22,958,832

 

 

$

22,835,705

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


Latest Stories

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next