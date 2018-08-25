Qualifying cancelled for NASCAR Pinty’s Series at CTMP

For that reason, the starting grid for tomorrow’s race will be established on the times set during the practice session.

With a time of 1:23.408, L.P. Dumoulin, the points’ leader coming here, emerged quickest in the sole practice session held early this afternoon under dark, black menacing clouds.

Andrew Ranger was second quickest in the No. 27 Dodge ahead of the No. 18 Chevrolet of Alex Tagliani, the No. 22 Chevrolet of Marc-Antoine Camirand and the No. 59 Dodge of Gary Klutt. The top 8 drivers were covered by just one second.

More mechanical woes for Lacroix

The session began with Kevin Lacroix, the driver of the No. 74 Dodge, falling victim of a mechanical problem after his engine lost power. His car eventually stopped on the race track and he had to be pushed back to the garage.

With 30 minutes to go, Marc-Antoine Camirand set the fastest lap ahead of Gary Klutt in the No. 59 Dodge and Alex Tagliani. Things evolved with less than 15 minutes to go when Andrew Ranger topped the timing sheets ahead of Tagliani and Camirand.

A full course yellow forced all drivers to return to the pit lane or garage. The session restarted with a little more than 10 minutes to go. L.P. Dumoulin, the 2012 Pinty’s Series champion, put a sensational lap to claim first place, beating Ranger by two tenths of a second.

Tagliani - the winner of the Trois-Rivières race - was third quickest ahead of Camirand, Gary Klutt, D.J. Kennington, James Vance, Ryan Klutt and Kerry Micks.

Series’ returnee Robin Buck claimed 11th place in the No. 28 Dodge. Lacroix, who missed most of the session, ended in 15th place. New York City’s Julia Landauer did well and set the 21st fastest time.

Chris Sahakian, the former champion of the Canadian Touring Car Championship, was behind the wheel of the No. 9 Ford and was 19th quickest, one spot ahead of Cole Powell, currently second in the point standings.