Qualifier for women's freestyle skiing aerials postponed due to weather

ZHANGJIAKOU — The weather was a spoilsport at the Genting Snow Park, forcing the postponement of the women's freestyle skiing aerial qualifications.

Earlier, the women's slopestyle qualifiers also had to be postponed.

A winter storm has hit Zhangjiakou, causing snow and heavy winds that have wreaked havoc with the Olympic schedule.

Canadians Flavie Aumond, Naomy Boudreau-Guertin and Marion Thénault were expected to participate in the women's aerials.

Thénault, 21, was on the team that won bronze in the mixed team aerials event.

The individual aerials qualifier has been pushed back to Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press