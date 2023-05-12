Who has qualified for the Eurovision 2023 grand final?

Sweden is a favourite this year among viewers (Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

The second of the Eurovision semi-finals came to a close last night at the Liverpool Arena, in a flurry of colour, latex and Europop glory.

Sixteen sang in the second semi-final of Eurovision but, when the results were tallied, only 10 made it through to Saturday night’s grand final, including acts from Australia, Belgium and Austria.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina also kept the crowds entertained for the evening.

After having previously impressing viewers with her vocals on Tuesday, Waddingham once again wowed fans as she showed off her fluent French while reading the competition’s voting rules.

The first of the semi-finals on Tuesday saw other countries including Finland, Sweden and Israel make it through.

The big five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and last year’s winners Ukraine are also already in the Grand Final.

The two semi-finals took place in Liverpool, which is hosting the competition on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine.

Here are the top 10 acts who made the final and the seven who didn’t.

Who has qualified for the Eurovision final?

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi — Duje

Armenia: Brunette — Future Lover

Australia: Voyager — Promise

Austria: Teya & Salena — Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Belgium: Gustaph — Because Of You

Croatia: Let 3 — Mama ŠÄ!

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou — Break A Broken Heart

Czechia: Vesna — My Sister’s Crown

Estonia: Alika — Bridges

Finland: Käärijä — Cha Cha Cha

Israel: Noa Kirel — Unicorn

Lithuania: Monika Linkyte — Stay (ÄiÅ«to TÅ«to)

Moldova: Pasha Parfeni — Soarele si Luna

Norway: Alessandra — Queen of Kings

Poland: Blanka — Solo

Portugal: Mimicat — Ai Coração

Serbia: Luke Black — Samo mi se Spava

Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem

Sweden: Loreen — Tattoo

Switzerland: Remo Forrer — Watergun

Sweden's Loreen has successfully advanced to the Eurovision Song Contest final, solidifying her status as the favourite this year.

When it was announced that the star had advanced from the first semi-final in Liverpool, she clapped her hands over her eyes, having previously won in 2012.

The ‘Big Five’ nations — France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and Italy — that make up the majority of the competition's financial contributions also automatically qualify, as does Ukraine, last year's champions.

Which countries didn’t qualify?

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX — Tell Me More

Denmark: Reiley — Breaking My Heart

Greece: Victor Vernicos — What They Say

Georgia: Iru Khechanovi — Echo

Ireland: Wild Youth — We Are One

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper — Burning Daylight

Latvia: Sudden Lights — AijÄ

Malta: The Busker — Dance (Our Own Party)

San Marino: Piqued Jacks — Like An Animal

Ireland was less fortunate, as rock group Wild Youth left the competition on Tuesday after not receiving enough votes.

In their last 10 tries, the nation has now failed to qualify on eight occasions.

Who are the ‘Big Five’ and what are their songs?

The UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy are known as The Big Five and automatically qualify for the final.

These countries’ broadcasters make the biggest financial contribution towards the contest, and so automatically get to compete.

Below are their entries for the 2023 contest:

UK: Mae Muller — I Wrote A Song

France: La Zarra — Évidemment

Spain: Blanca Paloma — Eaea

Germany: Lord of the Lost — Blood & Glitter

Italy: Marco Mengoni — Due Vite