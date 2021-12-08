Quali Joins the Telecom Infra Project

Quali's CloudShell provides new, one-click, instant access to infrastructure for developers building the future of telecom

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Quali , the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that it is joining the Telecom Infra Project (TIP).

CloudShell is becoming the solution of choice for ... providing Lab as a Service (LaaS) access to TIP Community Labs.

TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders, working to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver high-quality connectivity globally. At its core, TIP convenes the industry and takes early proofs of concept, products, and solutions into its Community Labs and testing environments to drive their validation and enable their commercial deployment.

Quali's CloudShell infrastructure automation platform is becoming the solution of choice for TIP's Open Converged Wireless Project Group, providing Lab as a Service (LaaS) access to TIP Community Labs. By providing on-demand access to the right infrastructure for the user, CloudShell dramatically speeds software development, testing, and the certification of physical and virtual infrastructure for TIP Project Groups. In addition, automated decommissioning of on-prem and hybrid environments allows TIP Project Groups to monitor and manage costs, while ensuring each lab's infrastructure is utilized in the most efficient manner.

"TIP participants are paving a new future for the telecom landscape," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "They are unlocking massive innovation, delivering telecom services to overlooked and underserved communities around the world, and solving critical problems that have perplexed the technology community for years. The TIP community is inventing the future of connectivity at a rapid pace, so accessing lab infrastructure in a timely, reliable manner is a must."

"For TIP Test and Validation to progress, we need to scale testing. Quali has helped us address some of the complex problems in Lab-as-a-Service," said TIP's Christophe Chevalier, Co-Chair of the Test and Integration Project Group. "Scaling up Test and Validation activities within TIP means conquering the challenge of managing complex infrastructure, distributed worldwide. When in-person testing is not possible, as with the COVID pandemic, Quali's CloudShell is one of the components that allows us to deploy Lab-as-a-Service to scale testing and validation within TIP."

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world's population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com.

