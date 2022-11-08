Qualcomm Brings 5G Training & Certification to Students Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Qualcomm Technologies expanded access to STEM education worldwide with the launch of its new 5G training university program. The company launched the program in the fall of 2021 through the Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA), the company's educational and training branch.

What is QWA's 5G University Training Program?

QWA's university program gives students around the world the opportunity to receive 5G training and certification from industry-leading engineers at Qualcomm Technologies. While this training normally costs hundreds of dollars per course, university students can receive two QWA 5G training courses for free. After enrolling in their free training, students may then pay a small fee ($29) to enroll in the company's 5G Introductory-Level Certification exam. If they pass the exam, students will receive an official certification from a 5G industry leader.

By taking this training and becoming certified by Qualcomm Technologies, students enhance their 5G knowledge, skills, and professional portfolios, and begin to arm themselves with the tools they need to optimize 5G technology in the workplace.

In addition to receiving 5G training and certification, as a part of this program, students in North America may upload their resumes for Qualcomm recruiters to view, offering students a valuable networking opportunity.

How Does QWA's University Program Work?

This program is open to any full-time university student around the world, including students studying for an Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degree. The following is a breakdown of how the program works:

Register for the Program: Students may click on the following links to learn more and register:

Students in North America

Students Outside North America

Enroll in the Free Training: Once students register for their courses, a QWA representative will email them with instructions for accessing the learning material.

Enroll in QWA's 5G Introductory-Level Certification Exam: Upon completing their training, students may enroll in QWA's 5G Introductory-Level Certification exam. Instructions for enrolling are on the links listed in first step above.

Receive a Qualcomm Technologies Certificate: If students pass their exam, they will receive a Qualcomm Technologies 5G Introductory-Level Certificate. They may post this certificate on their resumes, CVs, LinkedIn profiles, and/or wherever they choose.

Expanding to Diverse and Exciting Student Populations:

QWA's 5G university training program has grown rapidly since its launch. In the first year of the program, QWA engaged more than 1,500 students from more than 125 universities worldwide. These students also represented roughly 45 different majors from across the academic spectrum and came from a wide range of Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programs. As the program grows, QWA is expanding its reach across the world, with specific focuses in India, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

For more information about QWA's university program - or if a university is interested in taking part in this initiative - please email qwa@qti.qualcomm.com.

