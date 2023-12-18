Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars, Cereals Sold Nationwide Due to Salmonella Risk

The recalled items were sold at Walmart, Target, and more.

If you’re a fan of Quaker Oats products, you may want to check your pantry. The Chicago-based company has voluntarily recalled more than 40 of its popular granola and cereal items because they may be contaminated with salmonella. In a press release about this extensive recall, the company said it has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by the recall, and also noted that the United States Food & Drug Administration has been informed.



Per the FDA, the recalled items, which include specific lots of Quaker Big Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Quaker On-the-Go Snack Mix, and more, were distributed to retailers throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. More specifically, the recalled products were sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and several other grocery store chains nationwide.



It’s important to note that in addition to the many Quaker-branded products that are part of this recall, the recall also applies to granola bars that are included in some Frito-Lay snack boxes. All of the recalled items have “best by” dates ranging until October 2024.



For a complete list of recalled Quaker Oats products, click here. Quaker Oats products not listed are not impacted by this recall.



As the FDA notes, salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Side effects for those infected with salmonella include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.



In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.



Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.



Read the original article on Real Simple.