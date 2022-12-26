The Quadrantids meteor shower is about to start

dreamedmstudio - Getty Images

The Quadrantid meteor shower is one of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers of the year. It looks incredible in the sky, as meteors appear with fine blue/yellow trains behind them.

The Quadrantid meteor shower can reach a maximum rate of 120 meteors per hour on a clear night with optimal conditions, making it one of the best opportunities to see meteors.

It's best-known for its short and sharp peak, which lasts for a few hours. During this time, meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Boötes, near the Big Dipper.

When is the Quadrantids meteor shower 2023?

Meteors will be visible from 28th December until 12th January, peaking between 3rd and 4th January 2023.

The peak will occur just before January's full moon, the Wolf Moon, so the brightness of the moon may make it harder to see the meteors.

Where does the Quadrantid meteor shower get its name from?

It's named after the former constellation Quadrans Muralis, which is now part of the Boötes constellation, which is found in the northern sky.

Where can we see Quadrantids meteor shower 2023 in the UK?

Luckily for us, the North Northern Hemisphere is best suited to view the Quadrantids.

There's no need for specialist equipment either, such as telescopes or binoculars, as the meteor shower will be visible with the naked eye once you've adjusted to the darkness.



To get the best view, position yourself as far away from light pollution as possible. Also try to be in a wide, open space where your view of the sky is clear.

What are meteors?

Meteors are pieces of debris which can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second. The pieces vaporise when they enter our planet's atmosphere, which causes streaks of light.

