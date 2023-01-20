QUADIENT

Quadient Ranked Among Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies for Second Year in a Row

Quadient also maintained high scores from several ESG ratings : B rating from CDP ; AA rating from MSC I ; Prime status with ISS ESG

Quadient improved its score from Gaïa Research

Paris, January 20, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, has been included in this year’s Corporate Knights' Global 100 ranking of the world’s most sustainable companies. For the second year in a row, Quadient has been recognized for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, earning the 75th spot in the 19th annual ranking published by the international sustainable business research organization.

The Global 100 ranking is based on an in-depth assessment of 6,720 publicly traded companies with revenues over $1 billion. As part of its assessment, Corporate Knights determined each ranking based on a thorough review of 25 key performance indicators, increasingly demanding from year to year, covering sustainability, resource management, employee management and financial performance, in particular sustainable revenue share.

In addition to being ranked among the world’s 100 most sustainable companies across industries, Quadient is one of the seven French companies listed and is included in the top 2% of the most sustainable companies of its industry. Quadient also improved its score in this leading international ranking from 51.30% in 2022 to 52.32% this year.

“We are honored to be once again included in the prestigious ranking of the world's most sustainable companies,” said Brandon Batt, Quadient's chief transformation officer and acting chief people officer. “We regularly reassess our goals to meet the challenges of our industry, and more importantly, of our time. We are proud to have improved our rating in a rigorous index such as the Global 100, and this recognition encourages us to continue the pursuit of our Corporate Social Responsibility roadmap.”

Corporate Knights recognizes Quadient's Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) performance in recent years, supported by initiatives such as:

The renewal of the ISO 14001 certification for all its manufacturing facilities,

The decision in early 2022 to increase its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by setting a reduction target for its scope 1 and 2 emissions aligned with a “1.5°C” reduction trajectory, instead of “well below 2°C” originally defined in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement,

The launch of a philanthropy program, Quadient Cares, among other employee-focused initiatives.





Quadient also recently received confirmation of various ESG agency ratings. For the fifth year in a row, CDP, the leading international climate change organization, gave the company a B rating, placing the company above its industry peers. Quadient also maintained its C+ rating and Prime status issued by the ISS ESG rating agency, as well as an AA rating from MSCI for the seventh year in a row. Finally, this year, Quadient improved its score from Gaïa Research, Ethifinance's rating organization, from 81% to 83%.

In 2023, Quadient continues to execute its CSR plan, aligned with the company’s activities and addressing the environmental, social, and societal challenges it faces. Among other aspirations, ambitious targets have been set for 2030 to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and solutions, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

