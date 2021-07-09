Quadient S.A. - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

QUADIENT
Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 30 June 2021

Total number of shares

34,562,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,562,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,333,296

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

