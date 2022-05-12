Quadient: Invitation to the Q1 2022 Sales presentation

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) will release its first-quarter 2022 sales on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer, and Laurent Du Passage, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the Group’s performance at 6:00pm CET (5:00pm BST) on the same day. The presentation will be conducted in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Tuesday, 7th June 2022

6:00pm (CET), 5:00pm (BST)

CONFERENCE CALL

Please connect 10 minutes before the start of the live event by using the following dial-in numbers:

  • France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

  • United States: +1 212 999 6659

  • United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

  • Password: QUADIENT

WEBCAST

The live webcast and the presentation slides will be accessible online on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US) and through the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/quadienten/20220607_1/

REPLAY

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)7 85 60 92 65
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com



Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

