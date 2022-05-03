Quadient and Decathlon Reaffirm Partnership on Parcel Lockers

  • Following a tender process, world sporting goods retail leader Decathlon has chosen Quadient to strengthen its omnichannel strategy and offer more delivery options to its customers.

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today that Decathlon, a leading global sporting goods retailer, will equip dozens of additional stores with Quadient’s automated parcel lockers in 2022. Since the adoption of the first Quadient locker solutions in 2015, Decathlon has equipped 62 stores in France with the lockers. The success of the lockers, which has been tested and certified by the retailer’s teams, motivated the sports brand to expand its partnership with Quadient.

New consumer consumption patterns and growing demand for more convenient delivery solutions, accelerated by the global pandemic, led Decathlon to refine its omnichannel strategy by increasing the pick-up options for its “click & collect” offers.

Decathlon is accelerating its development of e-commerce through 24-hour delivery across France, drive-thru pickup, rental, second-life, and more, offering ever more innovative pick-up solutions to serve our customers,said Stéphane Montini, digital transformation director, Decathlon. “Decathlon is adapting to the new habits and needs of customers. The goal is to save time at our stores welcome counters, offer more pick-up options, and enhance and modernize the customer experience thanks to our employees being even more available to help customers due to the automatic lockers.

Decathlon relies on Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker solutions to offer various pick-up options to its customers. Locker solutions include in-store models, outdoor units for 24/7 access, and Parcel Pending by Quadient’s Lite locker, launched in 2020. Lite lockers do not require technical support or a power connection for installation, and they are easy to move, making it convenient in stores where layout regularly evolves, improving the customer journey.

We are honored and proud of the renewed trust from Decathlon, a brand we have been working with for many years to provide tailored solutions for their customers,said Geoffrey Godet, chief executive officer, Quadient. “Our open and agnostic parcel locker solution is integrated into their process and contributes to creating an outstanding customer experience.

Quadient is pursuing its ambition to be a leader in open-network parcel lockers in key global e-commerce markets. More than 15,800 Quadient parcel locker units have been installed worldwide as of January, the end of the company’s fiscal year 2021. Within the coming months, Decathlon is considering expanding its parcel locker initiatives internationally, with two pilots already underway. The retailer operates in 60 countries.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Decathlon
Leading sport company, Decathlon focuses on two activities: creating technical products, offering innovating services and selling them online and in its stores. With 330 stores in France and 1700 worldwide, Decathlon and its 97000 employees share since 1976 a strong common ambition: innovate for sport and take it where it has never been yet.

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Decathlon
media@decathlon.com
Follow Decathlon news at www.decathlon.media/

