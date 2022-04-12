Quadient Continues Footprint Expansion in Document Automation Cloud Solutions with Impress Distribute now Available in Germany

QUADIENT

Paris, April 12 , 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of Impress Distribute in Germany, expanding in yet another major European market the capabilities of Quadient® Impress, its cloud-based document automation for small and medium businesses (SMBs). With Impress Distribute, Quadient now brings additional communication channels to German users, in particular print mail outsourcing in partnership with SPS, a global full-service provider of business process services.

By investing in its Impress platform and expanding its footprint to new markets, Quadient continues its mission to deliver software solutions that streamline business processes and build meaningful interactions, while ensuring important communications meet security and compliance requirements, a must-have in an increasingly regulated market.

Impress users can upload documents, automate the preparation of their communications and send them through postal mail, as well as all types of digital channels: e-mail, SMS and web platforms. To support the new outsourcing service in Germany, Quadient partnered with SPS, whose state-of-the-art production facilities offer a wide range of mail delivery options, addressing transactional to marketing communication needs, high quality services and a high-level of data security, with certified processes and procedures. The partnership brings a complete service to Quadient Impress users, relying on a strong postal consolidation network across Germany and its neighboring countries. SPS is the latest partner to join Quadient’s network of print outsourcing providers, which also covers the US, France, UK and Benelux.

“Through consistent investment in strategic acquisitions such as AP/AR platforms YayPay and Beanworks, as well as organic R&D efforts, Quadient is building the most advanced and complete cloud-based SaaS software practice for mail and communication automation. Making Impress Distribute available to our customers in Germany, after UK, France and the USA, is another step towards our ambition to become a leading software provider for advanced business interactions” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solutions Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “After adding new communication preference management capabilities in October 2021, and by choosing SPS as a key partner offering high-level production centers, we are proud today to provide our customers with the very best in multi-channel document automation and delivery software."

Story continues

Oliver Wibbe, Managing Director of SPS, added: “Cooperation with partners is of outstanding strategic importance to SPS. Our partners benefit from powerful, innovative products that enable them to offer their customers state-of-the-art, future-oriented mail outsourcing solutions. We are now looking forward to further expanding our long-standing collaboration with Quadient.”

Quadient Impress is part of Quadient’s cloud-based software suite of Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions, that brings together customer communications management (CCM), document automation, accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and customer journey mapping (CJM). In 2021, Quadient experienced steady growth in its software business, now representing more than 20% of the company’s global revenue. Through continuous investment, Quadient’s aim is to support its mail-related solutions customers and SMBs around the world in their digital transformation, by providing an advanced, single cloud-based solution combining the benefits of automation and intelligent communication, while simplifying their workflows.

Learn more about Quadient Impress here: www.quadient.com/impress.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts for Quadient

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About SPS

SPS is a leading outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS’ ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions, and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. SPS’ over 8.500 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with a focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries and a revenue of over 600 MCHF. SPS is owned by AS Equity, an active technology investor with the intention to scale up SPS’s business and elevate its strategy and performance to be a dominant market leader. There are substantial opportunities for technology innovation to boost growth seen. AS Equity Partners is planning to invest in new technologies to enable digital access to customer consumption and demand data, greater customer intimacy through self-service and the sharing of data and insights with clients, and real time capacity, system and process performance monitoring and reporting.

We connect the physical and digital worlds.

For further information, please go to www.swisspostsolutions.com.

Attachment



