Quade Cooper handed late Rugby World Cup audition – and can fit Eddie Jones’ ‘smash and grab’ plan

Quade Cooper warms up prior to the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia in September 2021

There already seems to be an air of inevitability about Eddie Jones coming up against Steve Borthwick and England on a mid-October weekend in Marseilles for a World Cup quarter-final.

Whether or not that delicious scenario arises later this year, Jones is sure to look back on overseeing the Barbarians against the World XV as a useful exercise. He adores the cut and thrust of World Cups, and picking Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi in the famous black and white hoops is a canny move as the tournament creeps closer.

Having fought back to fitness following long-term injuries, Cooper rupturing his Achilles tendon last August and Kerevi suffering a serious ACL issue that same month, the pair could end up as the front-line 10-12 duo over the early part of Jones’s tenure.

Australia will not be wanting for dynamic backs. Marika Koroibete, poised to play for the World XV against the Barbarians on May 28 at Twickenham, scored a hat-trick for Saitama Wild Knights in the semi-final of Japan’s domestic competition just this weekend.

Battle for Wallabies fly-half berth

Hunter Paisami is currently sidelined but Len Ikitau was included in Jones’s first training squad with Andrew Kellaway, Suliasi Vunivalu and exciting youngsters like Max Jorgensen and Mark Nawaqanitawase. Kerevi, among the best inside centres on the planet when firing, gives the Wallabies a tackle-breaking focal point.

The fly-half situation for the Wallabies is less clear because nobody asserted themselves strongly enough in that position at the end of Dave Rennie’s reign. Carter Gordon, an uncapped call-up for Jones’s maiden get-together, has looked sparky and increasingly assured for the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

Noah Lolesio was among the most high-profile omissions from that Australia camp on the Gold Coast. Recently, in a match between his Brumbies and the Rebels, he scored a try and called Gordon’s name to the cameramen behind the goal-line. The sort of swagger that Jones enjoys? Maybe. But the door is certainly open for Cooper, who turned 35 last month.

Elite counter-attack 👌



Tom Wright and Noah Lolesio combine for a stunner!#REBvBRU #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/4afN3dPO71 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 7, 2023

Jones worked with him during the former’s calamitous year at the Queensland Reds in 2007. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Will Genia 14 years on, recalled some memorable exchanges between protégé and mentor. Once, after Cooper turned up late and attempted to sneak into a training session following a night out, a furious Jones called the teenager into his office and mimed ripping up a contract in the midst of a furious tirade.

Cooper has mellowed since, of course. His game now is more about organising structures than flicks and tricks. He is vastly experienced, thanks to a career marked by ups, downs and curious situations. Recently, upon returning to fitness, he had to feature during the regular season for Kintetsu Liners to be eligible for the crucial relegation play-offs. Selected to start against Green Rockets Tokatsu, Cooper was replaced at the first stoppage. With the Liners stranded at the bottom of the league, there was no point risking him.

He and Genia subsequently helped Kintetsu to back-to-back victories, for a 92-35 aggregate triumph, over Israel Folau’s Urayasu side. The next stop is Twickenham and, before that, a Barbarians build-up that will allow Jones and Cooper to discuss the coming months over a drink. Alun Wyn Jones, Joe Marler, Steven Luatua and Taulupe Faletau, all set to represent the famous invitational team, should ensure that their fly-half has a decent platform.

July 8 marks the first official Test of Jones’s second stint as Australia head coach. It comes against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld, so the Wallabies cannot afford to be sluggish or subdued. A week later, Australia host Argentina and then they face New Zealand in a Bledisloe Cup double-header. The Wallabies have a single warm-up match in France, against the hosts, before the World Cup begins.

The tournament will be here very quickly. Indeed, Jones has characterised Australia’s mission as a “smash-and-grab”. Cooper, his way to Twickenham, could be a handy accomplice.

