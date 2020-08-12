Quad M Solutions is Entering into Letter of Intent to Acquire iCan Benefit Group

Huge Cross-Selling Opportunity With Nearly 1 Million Insurance Policies Sold by iCan Benefit Group

EDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:MMMM) ("Quad M" or the "Company"), a public holding company that offers staffing services and employee benefits such as health plans, HR-human resources, and payroll services, to small and mid-sized group employers. It has four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC. Quad M is pleased to announce it is entering into a letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire iCan Benefit Group ("iCan"), a provider of improved individual, employer, and employee benefits and affordable insurance and benefit options.

The NuAxess 2, Inc. subsidiary gives employer members access to timely and reliable healthcare information through interactive member engagement programs, enabling them to manage and control their health benefit decisions along with their chosen doctors. NuAxess ‘Smart' Plans don't require coinsurance, medical copays, and costs are transparent to all, and plans permit unrestricted access to any doctor or hospital. Furthermore, the NuAxess Smart Plan has a unique dual deductible feature that includes a Health Savings Account. The Plan is supported by an extensive technology platform of strategic vendor programs operating under a single source administration. The technology and these programs are available 24/7/365 to assist members in making healthcare-related decisions.

The proposed acquisition consideration is for common stock shares in Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:MMMM).

Pat Dileo, Quad M Solutions' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "iCan has created a tremendous technology and management team platform that assists individuals and small employers with information and tools to make smarter decisions in the complicated world of insurance and benefits, and at affordable prices. They expertly simplify the process for members of obtaining needed health and benefit coverage through a system of hands on support and technology. We believe it makes a great strategic fit that bolsters our strategy of providing our proprietary Nuaxess Smart Plan with its HSA, and monetizes the emerging gig economy workers that will drive tremendous profitability."

Mr. Stephen Tucker, iCan Benefit Group's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Quad M Solutions is ideally situated for moving the small group employer market and gig economy into the self-insured world of employee benefits. We believe our platform and audience will combine well with Quad M and its Nuaxess strategy, as having a self-insured major medical plan to cross-sell that will accelerate future growth of sales and revenue. We look forward to integrating our solutions and experience and we are enthusiastic about the cross-selling opportunities. iCan can bring the potential to monetize this vast community we have built and assembled with 900,000 insurance policies initiated since inception and fast-approaching one million."

Mr. Tucker, continued, "From our early TV direct-to-consumer days, we are poised to dramatically increase our market share with quality products and at lower prices. We launched a Telemedicine platform in 2006 long before the pandemic of 2020, brought advocacy and bundled services in 2007, delivered the first access to Humana"s discounted Rx rates, brought guaranteed coverage benefits and covered preexisting conditions ahead of the industry. We have designed our system as a single source insurance advisory service which is now in huge demand by the American insurance consumer, especially millennials and those businesses that make up the growing gig economy. With approximately 900,000 new policies since inception, we are finally poised to connect consumers with our combined products, major insurance carriers, and exacting services that today's consumers demand and expect. Automated requoting, up to the minute second pricing options, and utilizing predictive analytics from the use of our collected real-time data to accurately quote plan costs to assist customers decision making which they have been asking for the last two decades."

Mr. Tucker, concluded, "Reference based pricing, streamlined coverages, tele-health services, tele-mental and behavioral health, dental and vision have come full circle. By combining Auto, Home, Life, Medical and catastrophic illness protection we can finally lower rates and increase benefits. Retail giants' growth over the decades required logistics that were improved through technology advances, e.g., machine learning, voice recognition, access to real time data, informatics, etc., that when used properly disrupted the status quo players and benefitted the consumers experience. Key to the use of member data is strict confidentiality with full HIPAA compliance. iCan will create access to the best services, lower costs and all in one place providing more quality benefits and removing many of the unwanted middlemen costs. America deserves better healthcare benefits and with Quad M Solutions, iCan is ready to scale its delivery and solutions to a previously struggling marketplace of America's essential workers."

