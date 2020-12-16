Quad Cities Roof Repair Construction Siding Maintenance Services Expanded
A newly expanded commercial roof repair service has been launched for Quad Cities customers. The team at Quality Control Restoration pride themselves on high quality, affordable service.
BETTENDORF, IA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Quality Control Restoration have announced that they offer a newly expanded commercial roof restoration and maintenance service. The company provide both commercial and residential services to customers in the Quad Cities area, including roofing and siding repair.
Quality Control Restoration is a construction company with over a century of experience in roof restoration, with offices in Bettendorf and Rock Island. They provide a full roofing service to their clients and take care of all their roofing needs including full roof replacements.
The company explain that they can handle jobs of all sizes and will complete all works to their clients' specifications and needs. When carrying out roof restorations they say that their top priorities are sustainability, safety and quality and have gained a reputation for quality work and affordability.
Roof restoration and maintenance services offered by Quality Control Restoration are varied and include repair, replacement, storm damage repair, new construction, roof coatings, TPO/EPDM, modified bitumen, siding and they also take care of insurance claims.
An example of their services offered is roof coatings. Roof coating systems are an effective and affordable way of waterproofing and extending the longevity of an existing roof and have many benefits. These benefits include cost effectiveness, while the service is also eco-friendly. Furthermore, it's easy to apply, it reduces waste, and there is no disruption time.
Quality Control Restoration follow all OSHA standards and only ever use materials of the highest quality. All of their roofing work then goes through a 21 point pre and post job inspection to ensure safety and quality. As part of their focus on excellent service, they are currently offering free roof inspections.
Their highly trained staff offers customers a no pressure, no obligation, complimentary inspection of their roofs. They will offer the best advice and the best course of action needed to protect and restore the property.
Those wishing to find out more about Quality Control Restoration and their roofing services can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can be contacted at: (833) 563-7663.
Contact Info:
Name: Larry Anderson
Email: Send Email
Organization: Quality Control Restoration
Address: 2395 Tech Drive, Suite 8, Bettendorf, IA 52722, United States
Phone: +1-833-563-7663
Website: https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com
SOURCE: Quality Control Restoration
