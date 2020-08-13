Quad Cities Roof Inspection Commercial Waterproofing Safety Service Launched

A new roof inspection service has been launched by Quad Cities based roofing specialist, Quality Control Restoration. They provide expert commercial roof construction and waterproofing at affordable rates.

BETTENDORF, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Quality Control Restoration has launched a new roof inspection service now that temperature is rising. With the wet, rainy spring and early summer weather, roof inspections are important to determine any roofing construction or repair needs.

For more information please visit the website here: https://www.qualitycontrolrestoration.com/commercial

Quality Control Restoration are renowned in the Quad Cities area for their roof inspections, roofing and siding repair, and expert installation services.

As part of their new service they are offering free roof inspections, which is important as the weather gets wetter. The team can provide this service for both local residents and commercial businesses wanting to ensure the ongoing safety of their roof.

If the check reveals that work is required for security or safety reasons, then Quality Control Restoration can provide any of the repair or maintenance needed.

They are also highly trained in all aspects of roofing construction, and can complete both replacement roofs and new construction projects. The company has served local clients for nearly a century and has developed a reputation for excellent service.

One of the roof construction services the team can offer is commercial roof coatings throughout the Quad Cities area. Roof coatings offer a number of benefits over a full roof tear-off because they're durable systems that can be installed for an affordable price.

Because of this they are an effective method for waterproofing the existing roof and ensuring the life is extended. Benefits include the fact that it's environmentally friendly, easy to apply, and reduces energy cost.

The company states: "We can apply one of many types of roof coatings that we believe offer exceptional waterproofing, increased roof longevity, and prevent the build up of water on your roof."

When customers get in touch with Quality Control Restoration, they can rest assured that they're getting quality service with emphasis on safety. Every job goes through a 21-point pre and post-project inspection.

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above. Interested parties can also connect on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/QualityControlRestoration

Their Instagram profile is available here: https://www.instagram.com/qualitycontrolrestoration

