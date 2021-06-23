Qu Biologics Receives Additional Funding to Accelerate Clinical Development of Qu’s First-in-Class Immunotherapeutic for COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce it is receiving advisory services and additional research and development funding of up to $1,971,195 funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to quickly move forward the application of Qu’s lung-directed SSI, QBKPN, to prevent and treat COVID-19. This additional funding brings the total project amount that Qu is receiving from NRC IRAP up to $2,200,959, and it comes following promising animal study data showing that QBKPN treatment safely reduced infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This new funding will further research and manufacturing, including confirmation that QBKPN protects against new COVID-19 variants, production of QBKPN SSI in Canada in preparation for a COVID-19 clinical trial, expansion of Qu’s research and development teams, and support for a COVID-19 clinical trial application regulatory submission and approval.



QBKPN restores and enhances innate immune function, the body’s first line of defense against all viral infections. By restoring innate immunity, QBKPN is designed to contain and clear viral infection before it has an opportunity to spread. While current COVID-19 vaccines are effective, they rely on very specific antigen specificity, not innate immunity. As such, there is a risk that vaccine efficacy could be lost as new SARS-CoV-2 variants arise. Given QBKPN’s broad innate immune protective effect, it is likely to retain its preventive and therapeutic effect as new mutations of SARS-CoV-2 arise. Importantly, QBKPN’s innate immune priming has potential for the prevention and treatment of serious disease for future viral pandemics, seasonal influenza, and a wide range of other viral and bacterial infections.

Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics, stated, “We are very grateful for this support from NRC IRAP which will expedite the clinical development of QBKPN with the goal of filling the unmet need for comprehensive innate immune protection for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, including vulnerable populations at greatest risk of COVID-19 morbidity and mortality.” Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu’s VP of Scientific Innovation, noted, “We have shown that QBKPN treatment can improve the innate immune dysfunction that is present in the context of aging, asthma, COPD, and lung cancer. These same conditions increase the risk of serious COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. We anticipate that QBKPN treatment will address these underlying vulnerabilities in innate immune competency in people who are at high risk of serious COVID-19 infection.” Dr. Gunn added, “In doing so, QBKPN could have important applications, not just for COVID-19, but for future viral pandemics and other important infections as well.”

For more information about Qu Biologics and the science behind SSIs, please visit www.qubiologics.com .

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, infection, and inflammatory lung diseases. Qu has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Qu’s 5th Phase 2 study is underway in colon cancer, with three more Phase 2 randomized controlled oncology studies planned in pancreatic cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally. For more information, please visit qubiologics.com.

For more information regarding this press release, contact:

Hal Gunn, MD

CEO

Qu Biologics Inc.

Phone: 604.734.1450

Email: media@qubiologics.com



Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



