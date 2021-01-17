Québec veut vacciner le plus de personnes vulnérables

·1 min read

COVID-19. Le plus rapidement possible, le ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux veut vacciner un maximum de personnes vulnérables. Se basant sur ses experts, Christian Dubé a indiqué que la deuxième dose du vaccin contre la COVID-19 allait être administrée entre 42 et 90 jours après la première dose. Notons que 115 704 doses de vaccin ont été utilisées jusqu’à maintenant. Près de 65 % des résidents de CHSLD ont reçu une première dose du vaccin, soit 25 799 sur environ 40 000 résidents. Également, 85 167 personnes faisant partie du personnel soignant ont été vaccinées. Les autres doses ont été administrées à des proches aidants et des personnes qui vivent dans des communautés éloignées ou isolées. «Dans le contexte actuel, notre objectif est d'utiliser les doses de vaccin de façon optimale, dans les meilleurs délais, afin de protéger le maximum de personnes. Cependant, ce n'est pas parce qu'on vaccine qu'on doit relâcher les bonnes habitudes de prévention et contrôle des infections que nous avons prises lors des derniers mois. On doit demeurer extrêmement vigilants et continuer de respecter les mesures sanitaires en place», souligne Christian Dubé, ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

