QR Code Labels Market is Projected to Reach the US$ 2.1 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.9%CAGR: Future Market Insights

·7 min read
Companies Profiled in QR Code Labels Market are Packtica SDN BHD, Label Logic, Inc., Hibiscus plc, Lintec Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Advanced Labels NW, Coast Label Company, Data Label Co. UK, Label Impressions Inc., PPG Industries, Consolidated Label & Co., Fastroll Labels Sdn. Bhd

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equally significant as packaging, product labeling has also emerged as an extremely important factor influencing the purchasing behavior of consumers. The 2D nature and machine (mobile device) readability of QR code labels continue to highlight their robust potential in terms of adoption. Apart from food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries have been adapted to the paradigm shift of barcode-to-QR code, in recent past.

Increasing criticality of addressing serious industrial consequences of products and label counterfeiting is compelling operators in the various industrial domains to embed QR code labels over the conventional counterpart, i.e. barcode.

Exploring a broader application in the food and beverages industry that accounts for a substantial revenue share in QR code labels market, the QR code labels efficiently link consumers to the product authentication information, which is otherwise a challenge in case of labels that are limited by the lack of space availability.

Top Trends Shaping Strategic Activities of QR Code Labels Manufacturers

  • Waterproof QR code labels

  • QR code labels specifically designed for packaged seafood products

  • Mass integration of QR code labels on alcoholic beverages by wholesale and retail distributors

A majority of established companies manufacturing QR code labels are shifting their focus to waterproof QR code labels that efficiently withstand harsh weather conditions. Growing incorporation of QR code labels in seafood products and liquor bottles marks another strong trend in the QR code labels landscape, observed in recent years.

Russian wholesalers and retailers dealing in alcoholic beverages have commenced mass QR code labelling for all liquor bottles, as a brand new effort to adapt to their electronic tracking and monitoring systems. While this trend is now also applicable for both premium spirit and beer, it is likely to enable Russian alcohol industry to maintain a track of export, import, and sales, in addition to production, distribution, and sales.

Australia based QR code labels manufacturers have been investing efforts in tracking seafood and meat products through the transit and thereby allow consumers to remain informed of products’ history and current status.

In a recently released intelligence outlook, Future Market Insights forecasts a strong growth outlook for global QR code labels marketplace over next few years. Superior functional attributes of QR code labels over conventional barcodes will remain the primary booster for manufacturers of the former in global landscape.

Enjoying extensive applicability in security, inventory management, mobile payment, and marketing & advertisement, QR code labels will reportedly continue to gain higher traction owing to high storage capability for text, URLs, webpages, and contact information. Up to 30% damage tolerating ability is also cited as an important factor pushing adoption of QR code labels across industries.

Key Insights Drawn from Report –

  • Pressure-sensitive QR code labels remain an attractive segment, globally, across multiple industrial verticals.

  • Adoption across the F&B industry estimated to gather momentum, boosting sales of QR code labels in the near future.

  • Anti-counterfeiting applications are projected to uplift sales of QR code labels in automotive sector.

  • Soaring smartphone sales and the thriving retail sector are indirectly (positively) impacting the QR code labels landscape.

  • China, with nearly 40% value share in Asia Pacific market, remains the revenue growth engine for regional QR code labels marketplace.

  • North America’s market for QR code labels is slated to demonstrate exceptional growth in the revenue, in coming years.

  • Globally and regionally leading QR code labels manufacturers are likely to eye lucrative investment pockets across Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

QR Code Labels Market by Category

By Label Type:

  • Sleeve Labels

  • Glue Applied Labels

  • Pressure Sensitive Labels

  • Other Labels

By Printing Technology:

  • Flexographic Printing

  • Digital Printing

  • Offset Lithography

  • Gravure Printing

  • Other Printing Technology

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Automotive

  • Homecare & Toiletries

  • Chemicals

  • Industrial

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

To get a competitive advantage in the QR code labels market the manufacturers in the industry are adopting strategies like acquisitions, mergers and innovative product launches. The key players in the market are launching innovative QR code labels that are manufactured with post-consumer recycled material or are fully recyclable.

The key players are also involved in strategic partnerships with brand owners in the food& beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and personal care & cosmetics industries to capture maximum market share.

For instance, in January 2022, CCL Industries Inc. announced acquisition of McGavigan Holdings Ltd., a privately owned company specializing in ‘in mold’ decorated components for automotive interiors.

In April 2021, Lintec Corporation announced that it has acquired Duramark Products, Inc., based in South Carolina, U.S. The company is a manufacturer and distributor of various adhesive products

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Global QR Code Labels Market Demand Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2013-2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2027

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global QR Code Labels Market - Pricing Analysis

  6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

  6.2. Pricing Break-up

  6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continue…

