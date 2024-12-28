QPR win just the reaction Williams wanted - Roberts

Iwan Roberts says Swansea City's performance and result against Queens Park Rangers was just the reaction head coach Luke Williams needed from his players following defeats to Sunderland and Hull City.

The Swans defeated the London side 3-0 thanks to a brace from Liam Cullen along with an effort from summer signing Goncalo Franco.

And ex-Wales forward Roberts believes Sunday's home fixture against Luton Town provides the Swans with another great opportunity to end 2024 on a high note.

"It's exactly the reaction Luke Williams was looking for after that terrible result at Hull," he told BBC Radio Cymru Dros Frecwast.

"Liam Cullen, four in four for him, six goals in his last eight games.

"Swansea, they're 10th after that win and it's their first clean sheet in nine games.

"They welcome Luton on Sunday, and they've lost their last eight away games, so it's a great chance for Luke Williams' team to win back-to-back games at the Swansea.com Stadium."