QPR vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

QPR vs Tottenham – LIVE!

Spurs continue their preparations for the new season ahead with a short trip to Loftus Road to meet Queens Park Rangers. Ange Postecoglou saw his side beat Cambridge in a behind-closed-doors affair before smashing Hearts 5-1 in Edinburgh earlier this week and are briefly back in London before traveling to Japan for pre-season fixtures against Vissel Kobe, a K-League XI and Bayern Munich.

QPR, meanwhile, are two games into their pre-season schedule and recently beat Spanish minnows FC L’Escala 11-0 last time out. Still, they are in for a much tougher test here, even if results are not the most important thing during pre-season.

Postecoglou named a reasonably strong side against Hearts and was excited about the promise shown by new arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, so it will be interesting to see how they develop. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

QPR vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Loftus Road

TV channel and live stream: SpursPlay

QPR team news: Liam Morrison and Hevertton Santos could make debuts

Tottenham team news: Timo Werner could start

Prediction: Tottenham to win

Confirmed Tottenham lineup for today's pre-season friendly

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go!

Team news is in for #QPRTOT 💙



Subscribe to SPURSPLAY to watch the action LIVE! ▶️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2024

QPR vs Tottenham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

QPR wins: 22

Tottenham wins: 43

Draws: 26

England target Ange Postecoglou committed to Tottenham as search for Gareth Southgate successor continues

13:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou says he is committed to Tottenham after it emerged he is in the frame for the England job.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that the FA have included Postecoglou on their list of candidates to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Read the full story here!

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Jermain Defoe confirms Tottenham exit ahead of next career move

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jermain Defoe has confirmed he will leave his coaching role at Tottenham to focus on the next step in his career.

The 41-year-old former Spurs striker brought an end to his playing career in March 2022 and began his transition into coaching later that summer.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Ange Postecoglou lauds Archie Gray's pre-season debut with hint at 'couple' more signings

12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou said he was impressed by a “really good” debut from Tottenham’s new signing Archie Gray in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win at Hearts.

In what was Spurs’ first match of pre-season, solely featuring those who did not compete at Euro 2024 or the Copa America, 19-year-old striker Will Lankshear and 16-year-old winger Mikey Moore scored their first goals for the club in a dominant win at Tynecastle Park.

Read the full story here!

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Archie Gray steals spotlight but positives in abundance as Tottenham get pre-season campaign underway

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

When Archie Gray joined Tottenham for £30million last month, the midfielder — who can also play right-back — would not have expected to be starting at centre-back under Ange Postecoglou.

But that is where the 18-year-old played last night in his first Spurs appearance since signing from Leeds.

Read the full story here!

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

QPR vs Tottenham: Pre-season score prediction today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham showed plenty of attacking promise in Scotland, even when the likes of James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski came off at half-time.

Goals can be expected to flow again, potentially at both ends with Spurs short of options at centre-back at this stage of pre-season.

Tottenham to win, 3-1

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs QPR today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Postecoglou named a strong Spurs lineup against Hearts, with only Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin unavailable after playing for their countries over the summer.

Archie Gray and Ollie Skipp were the starting centre-back partnership and are likely to feature again, while teenagers Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear both came off the bench to score and will hope for more involvement.

Timo Werner played alongside many of the youngsters in the second-half lineup, but could replace Manor Solomon in the starting XI and start on the left against Hearts.

QPR team news vs Tottenham today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lyndon Dykes is continuing his recovery for QPR, having missed Euro 2024 after picking up an injury in Scotland training.

Liam Morrison and Hevertton Santos are among the new signings who could feature against Tottenham.

QPR vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham’s video streaming service. costs £45 for an annual subscription. The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Welcome

12:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season clash away at QPR.

Kick-off from Loftus Road is at 3pm BST.