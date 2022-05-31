QPR to make Steven Gerrard’s assistant Michael Beale their new manager

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Queens Park Rangers are set to appoint Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, Michael Beale, as their manager in the next 48 hours.

QPR identified Beale, who also worked alongside Gerrard at Rangers, as their No 1 target on a three-man shortlist, which included the MK Dons head coach, Liam Manning. Gerrard first worked in the Liverpool academy alongside Beale, who has also coached at São Paulo.

Gerrard has been realistic about the possibility of Beale being poached since taking him to Villa. The Charlton owner, Thomas Sandgaard, previously held talks with Beale about their vacancy.

Last month Gerrard said: “It’s no surprise that he’s linked with another club – I think that’s been the case since I’ve known Mick. He’s very highly thought of in the world of football, so I’m not surprised. I think he’s a top coach and I really enjoy working with him. I always have done and I’m very keen for him to share this journey as well.”

Mark Warburton left QPR at the end of the season after his contract was not renewed. His team had finished 11th in the Championship after winning two of their final seven matches.

Villa are keen to further strengthen their squad after the permanent arrivals of Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho. However, they are not pursuing moves for James Tarkowski or Kalidou Koulibaly.