QPR 0-2 Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and Dane Scarlett on target as Lucas Bergvall forced off

Yves Bissouma and Dane Scarlett were on target as Tottenham beat QPR in a pre-season friendly at Loftus Road.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou again named a reasonably strong side against the Championship outfit, with new arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall amongst the notable youngsters involved from the off.

Bergvall, however, was forced off in the first-half in the only negative for Postecoglou’s side.

The hosts had look dangerous on the break with Spurs dominating most of the ball but fell victim to a moment of Premier League class from Bissouma five minutes before half-time.

The midfielder beat his marker with a drop of the shoulder before playing a one-two with Dejan Kulusevski, picking the ball up on the return and rounding goalkeeper Paul Nardi to slot into an early net.

A host of changes came after the break as QPR put on the pressure but Spurs ultimately held out before Scarlett tapped in a second with his first touch.