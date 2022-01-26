QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2021

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $4,149,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,151,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, QNB reported net income of $16,492,000, or $4.64 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $12,083,000, or $3.42 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.98% and 11.82%, respectively, compared with 1.16% and 12.95%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 1.04% and 12.19%, respectively, compared with 0.90% and 9.76%, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

The operating performance of QNB Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 in comparison with the same periods in 2020. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Variance 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Variance QNB Bank $ 3,537,000 $ 3,210,000 $ 327,000 $ 14,607,000 $ 11,753,000 $ 2,854,000 QNB Corp 612,000 941,000 (329,000 ) 1,885,000 330,000 1,555,000 Consolidated net income $ 4,149,000 $ 4,151,000 $ (2,000 ) $ 16,492,000 $ 12,083,000 $ 4,409,000

Total assets as of December 31, 2021 were $1,673,340,000 compared with $1,440,229,000 at December 31, 2020. Total available for sale debt securities increased $256,714,000, or 58.9%, to $692,360,000, as excess funds from deposit growth and loan repayments were deployed into higher-yielding securities instead of cash. Total deposits increased $221,678,000 or 18.1% to $1,449,745,000. QNB Bank participated in both rounds of the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), originating 315 loans totaling $35,021,000 during round two in 2021. The SBA discontinued the program May 31, 2021. Loans receivable, excluding PPP, grew $63.6 million, or 7.5%, to approximately $912,533,000 since December 31, 2020.



“QNB finished 2021 strong. We reported record net income and earnings per share for the year, and saw substantial growth in deposits, loans and total households. Our ability to continue to serve the community, despite the difficult environment, resulted in significant acquisition of new retail and business relationships,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $10,808,000 and $42,127,000, respectively, an increase of $1,287,000 and $4,879,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2020. The net interest margin for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020 was 2.68% and 2.82%, respectively. Net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 2.79% and 2.92%, respectively. The yield on average earning assets decreased 25 basis points to 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average earning assets was 3.09%, compared with 3.42% for the same period in 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% for the quarter and 0.39% for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared with 0.50% and 0.63% for the same periods in 2020. The decrease in margin is due to repricing loans and prepayment of available for sale investments, and reinvesting in bonds with lower rates.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $250,000 for the same period in 2020. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, QNB recorded $458,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, in provision for loan losses. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $11,184,000 represents 1.21% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021 compared to $10,826,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $100,000 for 2021, or 0.01% of total average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $311,000, or 0.04% of total average loans, for the same period in 2020.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans were $11,672,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared with $14,109,000, or 1.53% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2021, $4,499,000, or approximately 60% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. At December 31, 2021 commercial substandard or doubtful loans totaled $18,531,000, compared with $22,193,000 reported at December 31, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1,019,000 compared with the same period in 2020, due largely to a $1,013,000 decrease in unrealized net gains on investment securities to $87,000, and decreased net gains on sale of loans of $631,000, to $58,000, when comparing the two periods. Net realized gain on securities increased $524,000 when comparing the two quarters.

ATM and debit card income increased $100,000, or 16.9% when comparing the fourth quarter 2021 to the same period in 2020, due to increased card activity when comparing the two periods. Retail brokerage income increased $50,000 due to increased assets under management. Other non-interest income decreased $54,000; merchant fee income decreased $12,000 (decreased volume), sale of checks to depositors decreased $31,000 (instant issue debit card machines were provided in 2020 from the check vendor), and bank owned life insurance declined $14,000 and gain on sale of equipment decreased $5,000 (equipment trade-in value in 2020). These decreases were offset in part by a $7,000 increase in title insurance income and a $6,000 increase in credit card income. Fees for services to customers declined $5,000 during fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020, due to less overdraft income and service charges on deposits accounts.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $9,781,000, an increase of $2,179,000, or 28.7%, compared to the same period in 2020, of which $2,176,000 is attributable to increased combined realized and unrealized gain on equity securities. This increase was partially offset by net gain on sale of loans which decreased $1,129,000, due to decreased mortgage secondary market sales. Other income increased $435,000, or 35.5% when comparing the two periods. Bank owned life insurance increased $203,000, due primarily to a life insurance benefit of $193,000 realized during the first quarter of 2021. Title insurance income increased $79,000 due to increased mortgage origination activity and an increased ownership percentage in Laurel Abstract; year-to-date improved fair value of mortgage servicing rights and servicing income increased $60,000; letter of credit fees increased $45,000; merchant income increased $34,000; credit card income increased $19,000; miscellaneous income increased $30,000 due a settlement from the student loan insurer and mortgage-backed securities brokers. Excluding the realized gain on investments and loans, and change in fair value of equities, non-interest income increased $1,132,000, when comparing the two periods.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,135,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing $524,000 from $7,611,000 for the same period in 2020. Salaries and benefits expense increased $238,000, or 5.5%, to $4,540,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $42,000 to $3,712,000, or 1.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, due to decreased deferred loan origination cost of $45,000, increased salary and related taxes of $77,000, offset in part by decreased incentive compensation of $79,000. Benefits expense increased $195,000, or 30.8%, due primarily to increased medical insurance claims expense., when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense decreased $24,000, or 1.9%, to $1,273,000 for the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to decreased building repair expense and decreased leasehold and furniture depreciation and computer software amortization expense, offset in part by increased software maintenance expense. Other non-interest expense increased $310,000, or 15.4% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 with the fourth quarter of 2020, due to increases in state tax expense, FDIC insurance costs, check fraud cost, and check card expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense increased $2,042,000, or 7.1%, from the same period in 2020, primarily for the same reasons as detailed in the quarter.

Provision for income taxes decreased $4,000, to $1,052,000 in the fourth quarter 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, due to the small decrease in pre-tax income. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were 20.2% and 19.4%, respectively. This compares with effective tax rates for the same periods in 2020 of 20.3% and 17.5%, respectively.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at www.qnbbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



Contacts: David W. Freeman Janice S. McCracken Erkes President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716 dfreeman@qnbbank.com jmccracken@qnbbank.com





QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Assets $ 1,673,340 $ 1,658,544 $ 1,575,353 $ 1,570,519 $ 1,440,229 Cash and cash equivalents 13,390 24,160 56,621 108,733 39,330 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 692,360 664,053 549,385 469,103 435,646 Equity securities 12,410 15,084 15,445 14,522 12,849 Loans held-for-sale - 2,706 5,018 3,210 6,570 Loans receivable 926,470 923,778 920,923 945,645 920,042 Allowance for loan losses (11,184 ) (11,214 ) (11,202 ) (11,115 ) (10,826 ) Net loans 915,286 912,564 909,721 934,530 909,216 Deposits 1,449,745 1,431,825 1,343,733 1,341,616 1,228,067 Demand, non-interest bearing 243,006 248,282 235,548 253,857 204,584 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,038,366 1,010,547 931,724 905,766 826,398 Time 168,373 172,996 176,461 181,993 197,085 Short-term borrowings 68,476 71,426 75,021 64,947 58,838 Long-term debt 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Shareholders' equity 136,494 135,968 137,340 131,996 134,445 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 7,530 $ 7,827 $ 8,185 $ 8,887 $ 9,640 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - Restructured loans 4,142 4,317 4,330 4,379 4,469 Non-performing loans 11,672 12,144 12,515 13,266 14,109 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 11,672 $ 12,144 $ 12,515 $ 13,266 $ 14,109 Allowance for loan losses $ 11,184 $ 11,214 $ 11,202 $ 11,115 $ 10,826 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 1.26 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.40 % 1.53 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.18 %

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Year ended, For the period: 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Interest income $ 11,938 $ 11,721 $ 11,380 $ 11,731 $ 10,859 $ 46,770 $ 43,693 Interest expense 1,130 1,137 1,162 1,214 1,338 4,643 6,445 Net interest income 10,808 10,584 10,218 10,517 9,521 42,127 37,248 Provision for loan losses - - 183 275 250 458 1,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,808 10,584 10,035 10,242 9,271 41,669 35,998 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 368 363 296 299 363 1,326 1,315 ATM and debit card 693 687 709 593 593 2,682 2,195 Retail brokerage and advisory income 208 218 193 167 158 786 581 Net realized gain on investment securities 766 404 294 342 242 1,806 609 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 87 (836 ) 579 1,096 1,100 926 (47 ) Net gain on sale of loans 58 65 120 352 689 595 1,724 Other 348 414 343 555 402 1,660 1,225 Total non-interest income 2,528 1,315 2,534 3,404 3,547 9,781 7,602 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,540 4,554 4,342 4,017 4,302 17,453 16,541 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,273 1,249 1,205 1,288 1,297 5,015 4,914 Other 2,322 1,987 2,202 2,018 2,012 8,529 7,500 Total non-interest expense 8,135 7,790 7,749 7,323 7,611 30,997 28,955 Income before income taxes 5,201 4,109 4,820 6,323 5,207 20,453 14,645 Provision for income taxes 1,052 685 951 1,273 1,056 3,961 2,562 Net income $ 4,149 $ 3,424 $ 3,869 $ 5,050 $ 4,151 $ 16,492 $ 12,083 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 1.17 $ 0.96 $ 1.09 $ 1.42 $ 1.17 $ 4.64 $ 3.42 Net income - diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.96 $ 1.09 $ 1.42 $ 1.17 $ 4.64 $ 3.42 Book value $ 38.41 $ 38.25 $ 38.58 $ 37.10 $ 37.79 $ 38.41 $ 37.79 Cash dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.40 $ 1.36 Average common shares outstanding - basic 3,549,584 3,554,664 3,556,550 3,555,028 3,551,524 3,553,949 3,537,323 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 3,550,542 3,555,832 3,557,243 3,555,028 3,551,524 3,554,138 3,537,360 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.84 % 0.98 % 1.40 % 1.16 % 1.04 % 0.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.82 % 9.92 % 11.53 % 15.70 % 12.95 % 12.19 % 9.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.68 % 2.72 % 2.74 % 3.07 % 2.82 % 2.79 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 59.29 % 64.47 % 59.95 % 52.00 % 57.51 % 58.69 % 63.58 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.33 % 8.43 % 8.53 % 8.90 % 8.98 % 8.53 % 9.21 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 30 $ (12 ) $ 96 $ (14 ) $ 189 $ 100 $ 311 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.04 % -0.01 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 1,672,267 $ 1,623,704 $ 1,577,417 $ 1,466,520 $ 1,419,412 $ 1,585,627 $ 1,343,984 Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 690,792 600,355 522,204 447,290 438,202 565,924 390,906 Loans receivable 918,631 922,187 938,849 932,617 904,474 928,017 868,461 Deposits 1,440,611 1,389,149 1,345,498 1,258,815 1,218,170 1,359,100 1,150,411 Shareholders' equity 139,227 136,888 134,594 130,473 127,496 135,324 123,790



