QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2021

QNB Corp.
·16 min read

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $4,149,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,151,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, QNB reported net income of $16,492,000, or $4.64 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $12,083,000, or $3.42 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.98% and 11.82%, respectively, compared with 1.16% and 12.95%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 1.04% and 12.19%, respectively, compared with 0.90% and 9.76%, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

The operating performance of QNB Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 in comparison with the same periods in 2020. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Variance

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Variance

QNB Bank

$

3,537,000

$

3,210,000

$

327,000

$

14,607,000

$

11,753,000

$

2,854,000

QNB Corp

612,000

941,000

(329,000

)

1,885,000

330,000

1,555,000

Consolidated net income

$

4,149,000

$

4,151,000

$

(2,000

)

$

16,492,000

$

12,083,000

$

4,409,000

Total assets as of December 31, 2021 were $1,673,340,000 compared with $1,440,229,000 at December 31, 2020. Total available for sale debt securities increased $256,714,000, or 58.9%, to $692,360,000, as excess funds from deposit growth and loan repayments were deployed into higher-yielding securities instead of cash. Total deposits increased $221,678,000 or 18.1% to $1,449,745,000. QNB Bank participated in both rounds of the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), originating 315 loans totaling $35,021,000 during round two in 2021. The SBA discontinued the program May 31, 2021. Loans receivable, excluding PPP, grew $63.6 million, or 7.5%, to approximately $912,533,000 since December 31, 2020.

“QNB finished 2021 strong. We reported record net income and earnings per share for the year, and saw substantial growth in deposits, loans and total households. Our ability to continue to serve the community, despite the difficult environment, resulted in significant acquisition of new retail and business relationships,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $10,808,000 and $42,127,000, respectively, an increase of $1,287,000 and $4,879,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2020. The net interest margin for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020 was 2.68% and 2.82%, respectively. Net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 2.79% and 2.92%, respectively. The yield on average earning assets decreased 25 basis points to 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average earning assets was 3.09%, compared with 3.42% for the same period in 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% for the quarter and 0.39% for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared with 0.50% and 0.63% for the same periods in 2020. The decrease in margin is due to repricing loans and prepayment of available for sale investments, and reinvesting in bonds with lower rates.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $250,000 for the same period in 2020. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, QNB recorded $458,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, in provision for loan losses. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $11,184,000 represents 1.21% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021 compared to $10,826,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $100,000 for 2021, or 0.01% of total average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $311,000, or 0.04% of total average loans, for the same period in 2020.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans were $11,672,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared with $14,109,000, or 1.53% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2021, $4,499,000, or approximately 60% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. At December 31, 2021 commercial substandard or doubtful loans totaled $18,531,000, compared with $22,193,000 reported at December 31, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1,019,000 compared with the same period in 2020, due largely to a $1,013,000 decrease in unrealized net gains on investment securities to $87,000, and decreased net gains on sale of loans of $631,000, to $58,000, when comparing the two periods. Net realized gain on securities increased $524,000 when comparing the two quarters.

ATM and debit card income increased $100,000, or 16.9% when comparing the fourth quarter 2021 to the same period in 2020, due to increased card activity when comparing the two periods. Retail brokerage income increased $50,000 due to increased assets under management. Other non-interest income decreased $54,000; merchant fee income decreased $12,000 (decreased volume), sale of checks to depositors decreased $31,000 (instant issue debit card machines were provided in 2020 from the check vendor), and bank owned life insurance declined $14,000 and gain on sale of equipment decreased $5,000 (equipment trade-in value in 2020). These decreases were offset in part by a $7,000 increase in title insurance income and a $6,000 increase in credit card income. Fees for services to customers declined $5,000 during fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020, due to less overdraft income and service charges on deposits accounts.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $9,781,000, an increase of $2,179,000, or 28.7%, compared to the same period in 2020, of which $2,176,000 is attributable to increased combined realized and unrealized gain on equity securities. This increase was partially offset by net gain on sale of loans which decreased $1,129,000, due to decreased mortgage secondary market sales. Other income increased $435,000, or 35.5% when comparing the two periods. Bank owned life insurance increased $203,000, due primarily to a life insurance benefit of $193,000 realized during the first quarter of 2021. Title insurance income increased $79,000 due to increased mortgage origination activity and an increased ownership percentage in Laurel Abstract; year-to-date improved fair value of mortgage servicing rights and servicing income increased $60,000; letter of credit fees increased $45,000; merchant income increased $34,000; credit card income increased $19,000; miscellaneous income increased $30,000 due a settlement from the student loan insurer and mortgage-backed securities brokers. Excluding the realized gain on investments and loans, and change in fair value of equities, non-interest income increased $1,132,000, when comparing the two periods.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,135,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing $524,000 from $7,611,000 for the same period in 2020. Salaries and benefits expense increased $238,000, or 5.5%, to $4,540,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $42,000 to $3,712,000, or 1.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, due to decreased deferred loan origination cost of $45,000, increased salary and related taxes of $77,000, offset in part by decreased incentive compensation of $79,000. Benefits expense increased $195,000, or 30.8%, due primarily to increased medical insurance claims expense., when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense decreased $24,000, or 1.9%, to $1,273,000 for the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to decreased building repair expense and decreased leasehold and furniture depreciation and computer software amortization expense, offset in part by increased software maintenance expense. Other non-interest expense increased $310,000, or 15.4% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 with the fourth quarter of 2020, due to increases in state tax expense, FDIC insurance costs, check fraud cost, and check card expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense increased $2,042,000, or 7.1%, from the same period in 2020, primarily for the same reasons as detailed in the quarter.

Provision for income taxes decreased $4,000, to $1,052,000 in the fourth quarter 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, due to the small decrease in pre-tax income. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were 20.2% and 19.4%, respectively. This compares with effective tax rates for the same periods in 2020 of 20.3% and 17.5%, respectively.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at www.qnbbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

David W. Freeman

Janice S. McCracken Erkes

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

215-538-5600 x-5619

215-538-5600 x-5716

dfreeman@qnbbank.com

jmccracken@qnbbank.com


QNB Corp.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance Sheet (Period End)

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

Assets

$

1,673,340

$

1,658,544

$

1,575,353

$

1,570,519

$

1,440,229

Cash and cash equivalents

13,390

24,160

56,621

108,733

39,330

Investment securities

Debt securities, AFS

692,360

664,053

549,385

469,103

435,646

Equity securities

12,410

15,084

15,445

14,522

12,849

Loans held-for-sale

-

2,706

5,018

3,210

6,570

Loans receivable

926,470

923,778

920,923

945,645

920,042

Allowance for loan losses

(11,184

)

(11,214

)

(11,202

)

(11,115

)

(10,826

)

Net loans

915,286

912,564

909,721

934,530

909,216

Deposits

1,449,745

1,431,825

1,343,733

1,341,616

1,228,067

Demand, non-interest bearing

243,006

248,282

235,548

253,857

204,584

Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings

1,038,366

1,010,547

931,724

905,766

826,398

Time

168,373

172,996

176,461

181,993

197,085

Short-term borrowings

68,476

71,426

75,021

64,947

58,838

Long-term debt

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

Shareholders' equity

136,494

135,968

137,340

131,996

134,445

Asset Quality Data (Period End)

Non-accrual loans

$

7,530

$

7,827

$

8,185

$

8,887

$

9,640

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

Restructured loans

4,142

4,317

4,330

4,379

4,469

Non-performing loans

11,672

12,144

12,515

13,266

14,109

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

-

-

-

-

-

Non-performing assets

$

11,672

$

12,144

$

12,515

$

13,266

$

14,109

Allowance for loan losses

$

11,184

$

11,214

$

11,202

$

11,115

$

10,826

Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale

1.26

%

1.31

%

1.36

%

1.40

%

1.53

%

Non-performing assets / Assets

0.70

%

0.73

%

0.79

%

0.84

%

0.98

%

Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale

1.21

%

1.21

%

1.22

%

1.18

%

1.18

%

QNB Corp.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended,

Year ended,

For the period:

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20

Interest income

$

11,938

$

11,721

$

11,380

$

11,731

$

10,859

$

46,770

$

43,693

Interest expense

1,130

1,137

1,162

1,214

1,338

4,643

6,445

Net interest income

10,808

10,584

10,218

10,517

9,521

42,127

37,248

Provision for loan losses

-

-

183

275

250

458

1,250

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,808

10,584

10,035

10,242

9,271

41,669

35,998

Non-interest income:

Fees for services to customers

368

363

296

299

363

1,326

1,315

ATM and debit card

693

687

709

593

593

2,682

2,195

Retail brokerage and advisory income

208

218

193

167

158

786

581

Net realized gain on investment securities

766

404

294

342

242

1,806

609

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

87

(836

)

579

1,096

1,100

926

(47

)

Net gain on sale of loans

58

65

120

352

689

595

1,724

Other

348

414

343

555

402

1,660

1,225

Total non-interest income

2,528

1,315

2,534

3,404

3,547

9,781

7,602

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,540

4,554

4,342

4,017

4,302

17,453

16,541

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment

1,273

1,249

1,205

1,288

1,297

5,015

4,914

Other

2,322

1,987

2,202

2,018

2,012

8,529

7,500

Total non-interest expense

8,135

7,790

7,749

7,323

7,611

30,997

28,955

Income before income taxes

5,201

4,109

4,820

6,323

5,207

20,453

14,645

Provision for income taxes

1,052

685

951

1,273

1,056

3,961

2,562

Net income

$

4,149

$

3,424

$

3,869

$

5,050

$

4,151

$

16,492

$

12,083

Share and Per Share Data:

Net income - basic

$

1.17

$

0.96

$

1.09

$

1.42

$

1.17

$

4.64

$

3.42

Net income - diluted

$

1.17

$

0.96

$

1.09

$

1.42

$

1.17

$

4.64

$

3.42

Book value

$

38.41

$

38.25

$

38.58

$

37.10

$

37.79

$

38.41

$

37.79

Cash dividends

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

0.34

$

1.40

$

1.36

Average common shares outstanding - basic

3,549,584

3,554,664

3,556,550

3,555,028

3,551,524

3,553,949

3,537,323

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

3,550,542

3,555,832

3,557,243

3,555,028

3,551,524

3,554,138

3,537,360

Selected Ratios:

Return on average assets

0.98

%

0.84

%

0.98

%

1.40

%

1.16

%

1.04

%

0.90

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.82

%

9.92

%

11.53

%

15.70

%

12.95

%

12.19

%

9.76

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.68

%

2.72

%

2.74

%

3.07

%

2.82

%

2.79

%

2.92

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

59.29

%

64.47

%

59.95

%

52.00

%

57.51

%

58.69

%

63.58

%

Average shareholders' equity to total average assets

8.33

%

8.43

%

8.53

%

8.90

%

8.98

%

8.53

%

9.21

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

30

$

(12

)

$

96

$

(14

)

$

189

$

100

$

311

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale

0.01

%

-0.01

%

0.04

%

-0.01

%

0.08

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

Balance Sheet (Average)

Assets

$

1,672,267

$

1,623,704

$

1,577,417

$

1,466,520

$

1,419,412

$

1,585,627

$

1,343,984

Investment securities (AFS & Equities)

690,792

600,355

522,204

447,290

438,202

565,924

390,906

Loans receivable

918,631

922,187

938,849

932,617

904,474

928,017

868,461

Deposits

1,440,611

1,389,149

1,345,498

1,258,815

1,218,170

1,359,100

1,150,411

Shareholders' equity

139,227

136,888

134,594

130,473

127,496

135,324

123,790


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip

    DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night. In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hottest teams, Phoenix (35-9) finished a sweep of its season-high, five-game road trip and won its ninth straight against the Mavericks. Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (26-20), who finished a home b

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Penguins rally to beat Jets 3-2 in SO

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler scored for Wi