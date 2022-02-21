QMJHL suspends player for 'inappropriate language' during game against Islanders

A player from the Victoriaville Tigres has been suspended for use of 'inappropriate language' in a recent game against the Charlottetown Islanders. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada - image credit)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced Sunday that Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Alexis Jacques has been suspended for five games under the league's anti-discrimination policy.

According to a media release, the suspension was handed out for "inappropriate language" in a game Feb. 18 against the Charlottetown Islanders at the Eastlink Centre. There is no elaboration in the release on the nature of what was said.

CBC News contacted the league and the Charlottetown Islanders but was told there would be no further comment. CBC also attempted to contact the Victoriaville Tigres but did not hear back.

Some of the objectives listed in the league's anti-discrimination policy are to provide an environment where every person involved in league activities is treated with respect and dignity, and to prevent all forms of discrimination and to intervene in all cases of discriminatory conduct.

"Any player, member of a team of the League, who violates the provisions of the anti-discrimination policy of the League, shall be subject to disciplinary measure by the Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League," the policy states.

Brian MacKay

This incident follows two high-profile incidents of discrimination during hockey games on P.E.I.

Last week, Hockey P.E.I. made the decision to hand out 25-game suspensions to players involved in an incident where racial slurs were used against Mark Connors, a young Black hockey player from Nova Scotia. At least five of the players accused in the incident are appealing the decision.

In January, Hockey P.E.I. reversed its decision to suspend a player after he spoke out on social media about defending a teammate facing discrimination after the situation gained national attention.