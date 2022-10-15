QMJHL Roundup: Zonnon's OT winner leads Huskies past Oceanic 2-1

ROUYN-NORANDA — Bill Zonnon scored the game winner in overtime as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Rimouski Océanic 2-1 on Friday.

Maxime Coursol opened the scoring to put Rimouski (2-5-1) up 1-0 six minutes into the game.

After a scoreless second period, Daniil Bourash tied it up for Rouyn-Noranda (4-5-0) six minutes into the third period. At 4:13 into overtime, Zonnon closed the show for the Huskies.

Thomas Couture stopped 21 of 22 shots in a winning effort for Rouyn-Noranda. Meanwhile, Patrik Hamrla made 31 saves in the loss.

---

SAGUENÉENS 4 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Chicoutimi (3-5-0) scored four unanswered goals in a big win over Shawinigan (5-4-0). Jacob Newcombe, Émile Duquet, Marc-Antoine Séguin and Marek Beaudoin all scored for the Saguenéens after going down 1-0 in the first period.

---

PHOENIX 6 SEA DOGS 1

SHERBROOKE, QUE. — Joshua Roy scored once and added two assists as Sherbrooke (7-0-1) downed Saint John (2-3-0). Milo Roelens, Joel Marchon, David Spacek, Tyson Hinds and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Phoenix.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Tye Austin stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn a shutout as Gatineau (5-2-2) downed Baie-Comeau (4-3-0-1). Zachary Dean, Samuel Savoie, Tristan Luneau and Isaac Belliveau all scored for the Olympiques.

---

REMPARTS 6 TITAN 2

QUÉBEC — James Malatesta and Mikael Huchette each scored twice as Québec (6-1-0-1) blew out Acadie-Bathurst (3-5-1). Nathan Gaucher and Davis Cooper also scored for the Remparts while William Rousseau had 22 saves in the win.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Tyler Peddle, Simon Hughes, Jérémy Lapointe and Charles-Antoine Dumont all scored as Drummondville (4-5-0) defeated Cape Breton (0-3-2). Jacob Goobie made 20 saves in the victory for the Voltigeurs.

---

FOREURS 5 ARMADA 1

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, QUE. — William Provost and Thomas Larouche combined for four goals as Val-d'Or (5-4-0) handily defeated Blainville-Boisbriand (4-4-0). William Blackburn made 46 saves in the victory for the Foreurs.

Story continues

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

CP-PC