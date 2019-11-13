QMJHL Roundup: Xavier Bourgault, Mavrik Bourque lead Cataractes over Sea Dogs

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque led the way with five-point outings as the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-5 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Bourgault had three goals and two assists while Bourque scored once and set up four more to help Shawinigan halt a four-game slide.

Charles Beaudoin Gabriel Denis, Mikael Robidoux and Olivier Nadeau also scored for the Cataractes (9-11-0), who got three assists from defenceman Marc-Antoine Pepin.

Jeremie Poirier had a goal and three helpers and Maxim Cajkovic added a goal and two assists for the Sea Dogs (8-12-1), who had won three in a row heading into Tuesday's tilt.

Alex Drover, Brady Burns and Nicholas Deakin-Poot rounded out the Saint John offence.

Antoine Coulombe made 30 saves for Shawinigan as Zachary Bouthillier turned away 34-of-41 shots for the Sea Dogs.

The Cataractes went 3 for 3 on the power play while Saint John finished 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press