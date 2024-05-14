QMJHL roundup: Voltigeurs dump Drakkar 6-2, lead final series 3-0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ethan Gauthier scored twice, Luke Woodworth added three assists and the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-2 on Monday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Final.

Vsevolod Komarov, Sam Oliver, Lukas Landry and Justin Cote also scored for the Voltigeurs, who won the first two games of the best-of-seven series on the road by 5-0 and 1-0 scores. Mikael Huchette also chipped in with two assists.

Justin Poirier scored a power-play goal for the Drakkar, snapping a scoreless drought of 156 minutes, 41 seconds. Isaac Dufort added a second goal midway through the third period.

The Voltigeurs led 4-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third period.

Netminder Riley Mercer stopped 17 of 19 shots for the Voltigeurs, while Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 24 of 30 shots.

The Voltigeurs can sweep the series on Thursday at Centre Marcel Dionne in Drummondville and punch their ticket to the 2024 Memorial Cup, which opens on May 24 in Saginaw, Mich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press