QMJHL Roundup: Villeneuve stars in overtime as Sea Dogs edge Mooseheads 4-3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Villeneuve scored 18 seconds into overtime to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs past the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Josh Lawrence had a goal and two assists in regulation for Saint John (), while Peter Reynolds and Jérémie Poirier also found the back of the net.

Noah Patenaude made 34 saves for the win.

Attilio Biasca's goal at the 15:23 mark of the third period forced the extra period for Halifax (). Jordan Dumais and Zachary Beauregard also scored.

Goaltender Brady James stopped 25 shots for the Mooseheads.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press