QMJHL Roundup: Veleno scores twice as Voltigeurs deny Drakkar 14th straight win

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — The Baie-Comeau Drakkar's franchise-record, 13-game win streak has come to an end.

Joseph Veleno scored twice and added an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs doubled up the Drakkar 6-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dawson Mercer, Maxime Comtois, Cedric Desruisseaux and Gregor MacLeod supplied the rest of the scoring for the Voltigeurs (37-10-2).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nathan Legare, Jordan Martel and Gabriel Fortier had goals for the Drakkar (36-10-3).

Olivier Rodrigue turned away 17 shots for Drummondville. Alex D'Orio kicked out 23 shots for Baie-Comeau.

The Drakkar went 2 for 6 on the power play. The Voltigeurs were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 4 WILDCATS 3 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Nikita Alexandrov scored the lone goal of the shootout and had a goal in regulation as Charlotte edged Moncton for its second straight win.

Kevin Gursoy and Colin Van Den Hurk provided the rest of the offence for the Islanders (29-14-5). Jakob Pelletier, with a pair, and Charles-Antoine Giguere scored for the Wildcats (26-17-7).

Matthew Welsh denied 21 shots for Charlottetown. Francis Leclerc kicked out 29 shots for Moncton.

---

MOOSEHEADS 8 PHOENIX 2

HALIFAX — Samuel Asselin scored a hat trick and added a pair of assists as Halifax thrashed Sherbrooke for its second win in a row.

Justin Barron, Raphael Lavoie, Arnaud Durandeau, Xavier Parent and Keith Getson rounded out the offence for the Mooseheads (35-11-3). Samuel Poulin and Michael Kemp scored for the Phoenix (27-20-2).

Cole McLaren turned aside 20 shots for Halifax. Thommy Monette combined with Dakota Lund-Cornish for 37 saves for Sherbrooke.

---

REMPARTS 1 SEA DOGS 0

Story continues

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 16 saves for the shutout as Quebec blanked Saint John.

Andrew Coxhead knocked in the game-winning goal for the Remparts (22-18-10) at 8:04 of the second period.

Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 24 shots for Saint John (11-35-4).

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Iaroslav Likhachev scored a hat trick as Gatineau downed Val-d'Or.

Zachary Fortin, Manix Landry and Darick Louis-Jean provided the rest of the scoring for the Olympiques (18-26-5), who won their second consecutive game. Felix Boivin and Nicolas Ouellet got on the scoreboard for the Foreurs (15-30-5).

Remi Poirier kicked out 37 shots for Gatineau. Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 29 shots for Val-d'Or.

---

OCEANIC 6 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Jimmy Huntington had a goal and an assist as Rimouski handed Chicoutimi their first loss in eight games.

Vincent Martineau, Radim Salda, Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Anthony Gagnon and Carson MacKinnon also scored for the Oceanic (33-14-3). Gabriel Villeneuve and Vladislav Kotkov answered for the Sagueneens (26-17-7).

Colten Ellis turned away 17 shots for Rimouski. Alexis Shank denied 35 shots for Chicoutimi.

The Oceanic's Olivier Garneau was given a match penalty for slew-footing at 16:46 of the second period.

---

HUSKIES 8 TITAN 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored a hat trick as Rouyn-Noranda dumped Acadie-Bathurst for its 12th straight victory.

Alex Beaucage added a pair of goals, while Jakub Lauko, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Joel Teasdale had singles for the Huskies (43-7-1). Marc-Andre LeCouffe had the lone goal for the Titan (7-40-2).

Zachary Emond kicked out 16 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Tyriq Outen turned away 49 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

---

CATARACTES 8 ARMADA 6

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jeremy Martin scored twice and had pair of assists as Shawinigan escaped with a win over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Valentin Nussbaumer struck the game-winning goal for the Cataractes at 1:12 of the third period. Vincent Senez, Mikael Robidoux, Mavrik Bourque, Anthony Imbeault and Zackary Daneau rounded out the scoring for the Cataractes (13-33-4). Tyler Hylland had a pair of goals, while Antoine Rochon, Luke Henman, Miguel Tourigny and Simon Pinard also got on the board for the Armada (18-31-1).

Justin Blanchette stopped 42 shots for Shawinigan. Samuel Boileau thwarted 19 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Martin received a game misconduct for boarding at 14:22 of the third period. The Armada's Antoine Demers and the Cataractes' Mikael Robidoux were both ejected at 17:16 of the third period for fighting in the final five minutes of regulation.

---

The Canadian Press