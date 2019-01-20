QMJHL Roundup: Veleno leads Drummondville over Sherbrooke for fifth straight win

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Another multi-point outing for Joseph Veleno, and another victory for the Voltigeurs.

Veleno scored twice and added an assist as Drummondville beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-1 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

The 19-year-old has 18 games this season with at least two points, highlighted by three-goal, six-point performance in a 7-1 win Nov. 24 against Moncton. He has 29 goals and 68 points in 36 games to sit fourth in league scoring.

Gregory Kreutzer, Xavier Simoneau, Nicolas Guay and Nicolas Beaudin also scored as the Voltigeurs (35-9-1) extended their win streak to five games. They're 9-1-0 in their last 10.

Nathael Roy found the back of the net for the Phoenix (24-18-2), who are on a four-game slide.

Olivier Rodrigue kicked out 37 shots for Drummondville. Dakota Lund-Cornish allowed five goals on 19 shots in 25 minutes of work for Sherbrooke before giving way to Thommy Monette, who made 14 saves in relief.

The Voltigeurs went 2 for 3 on the power play while the Phoenix failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 5 CATARACTES 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ethan Crossman and Nathan Legare had two goals apiece as the Drakkar toppled Shawinigan for their 10th win in a row.

Xavier Bouchard also scored while trade-deadline pickup Alex D'Orio made 14 saves for Baie-Comeau (33-9-3).

Jeremy Manseau was the lone scorer for the Cataractes (11-30-4), who got 34 saves from Justin Blanchette.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Samuel Houde broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power-play goal at 7:53 of the third as Chicoutimi edged the Remparts for its fourth straight victory.

Jeremy Diotte also scored for the Sagueneens (23-16-7) as Alexis Shank made 29 saves for the win.

Sam Dunn scored for Quebec (19-16-10). Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo kicked out 33 shots in a losing cause.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 1

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx had a pair of goals and Alexis Gravel made 24 saves as the Mooseheads downed Moncton for their third win in a row.

Samuel Asselin, Arnaud Durandeau and Raphael Lavoie rounded out the Halifax (32-10-3) offence.

The Wildcats (26-15-6) got a goal from Jakob Pelletier while Francis Leclerc stopped 24 shots in defeat.

---

FOREURS 4 SEA DOGS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jeremie Biakabutuka set up both of Nicolas Ouellet's goals as the Foreurs halted a five-game skid by doubling up Saint John.

Felix Boivin and Jeremy Michel also scored for the Foreurs (15-24-5). Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 30 shots for the win.

Aiden MacIntosh and Maxim Cajkovic had goals for the Sea Dogs (11-31-3). Mikhail Denisov stopped 41-of-45 shots in defeat.

---

HUSKIES 8 ISLANDERS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage and Rafael Harvey-Pinard each scored twice as the league-leading Huskies pummelled Charlottetown for their seventh win in a row.

Felix Bibeau scored once and set up two more while Samuel Naud and Justin Bergeron also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (37-7-1). Samuel Harvey made 24 saves for the win.

Daniel Hardie kept the Islanders (26-13-4) from being blanked.

Samuel Harvey turned away 24 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Matthew Welsh gave up eight goals on 43 shots for Charlottetown.

The Huskies went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Islanders were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Colten Ellis kicked out 26 shots as Rimouski toppled the Olympiques for its third straight win.

Ludovic Soucy, Alexis Lafreniere, Cedric Par and Jeffrey Durocher supplied the offence for the Oceanic (28-14-3).

Kieran Craig was the only Gatineau (16-24-4) skater to beat Ellis. Creed Jones' 19-save effort wasn't enough to avoid a fourth loss in a row.

---

TITAN 0 SCREAMING EAGLES 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — The game between Acadie-Bathurst (7-35-2) and Cape Breton (27-15-3) has been postponed because of electrical issues with the ice plant at Centre 200 arena.

---

The Canadian Press