QMJHL roundup: Unbeaten Drakkar overcome shaky start on road

GATINEAU, Que. — The visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar had a shaky start, but that was the only flaw as they defeated the winless Gatineau Olympiques 7-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Matthew MacDonald led the Eastern Conference-leading Drakkar (6-0-1-0) with a goal and two assists as the visitors spotted the Olympiques an early 1-0 lead then stormed back with four goals in the second period and three more in the third.

Raoul Boilard, Isaac Dufort, Shawn Pearson, Louis-Charles Plourde, Justin Poirier and Félix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar.

Félix Ouellet and Cory MacGillivray scored for the Olympiques (0-6-1-0).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

PHOENIX 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israël Mianscum and Olivier Dubois each scored twice as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-2.

Phoenix (4-1-0-1) netminder Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 35 of 37 shots.

Maveric Lamoureux and Luke Woodworth scored for the Western Conference-leading Voltigeurs (4-1-1-1), who outshot the Phoenix 37-28.

---

WILDCATS 6 ARMADA 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats edged the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-4.

Thomas Auger, Miles Mueller, Connor Trenholm and Vincent Collard also scored for the Wildcats (5-2-0-0).

Vincent Desjardins scored twice for the Armada (4-4-0-0), while James Swan and Mateo Nobert netted singles.

---

EAGLES 4 TIGRES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Houde knocked in the game-winning goal at 9:29 of the second period as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-3.

Zach Biggar, Thomas Bégin and Antoine Roy also scored for the Eagles (4-3-0-0).

Pier-Olivier Roy, Maxime Pellerin and Tommy Cormier scored for the Tigres (3-4-0-0).

---

OCÉANIC 4 TITAN 2

ACADIE-BATHURST, Que. — Maël St-Denis scored twice as the visiting Rimouski Océanic beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2.

Maxime Coursol and Quinn Kennedy also scored for the Oceanic (4-2-1-0).

Milo Roelens and Dawson Sharkey scored for the Titan (2-5-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press