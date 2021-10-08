QMJHL Roundup: Tourigny's two goals power Armada past Huskies 6-2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Miguël Tourigny scored twice and added an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada sailed past the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Charles Boutin and Alexis Gendron had a goal and three assists each as the Armada (3-0-0) reeled off six unanswered goals. Mikaël Denis and Alexis Brisson added singles.

Olivier Leclair made 14 saves for the win in net.

Anthony Turcotte had a pair of goals in the first period to stake Rouyn-Noranda (2-1-0) to a 2-0 lead.

Goaltender Samuel Richard stopped 27-of-32 shots in net for the Huskies.

Blainville-Boisbriand went 1 for 4 on the power play and Rouyn-Noranda was 0 for 4.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press